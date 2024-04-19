Salman Khan Is All Set To Start The Shooting For His Upcoming Movie 'Sikandar', All The Details We Know So Far

Salman Khan Is Set To Start Shoot For Sikandar: After the firing incident on last Sunday, the fans of Salman Khan were wondering when the star is all set to come back to his full-fledged schedule. Addressing all the answers, Salim Khan earlier reported that the star will come follow his usual schedule without being affected to what happened.

On the other hand, Salman Khan has announced a new movie, Sikandar, this Eid which is undoubtedly a treat for his fans. Now, if you are wondering when he is going to start the shooting of the movie, we have an excellent news for you because the star is going to start the shooting for the same very soon.

When Exactly Salman Khan Is Going To Start The Shooting For Sikandar?

According to a report by MidDay, Salman Khan is set to start the shooting for Sikandar in May, 2024. On the other hand, director Murugadoss is reportedly busy in the shooting of tentatively titled, 'SK23'. Starring Sivakarthikeyan, the director is expected to continue the shooting of the movie till June, 2024.

The source said, "Before Sikandar goes on floors, Murugadoss wants to wrap up maximum portions of SK23. After he shoots the first schedule of Sikandar in May, he will go back to finish Sivakarthikeyan's movie in June. From July, he will be fully immersed in the Salman-starrer."

More About Salman Khan Starrer Sikandar

Salman Khan announced his upcoming project on April 11 sharing a poster of the movie with a intriguing caption, "Iss Eid 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' aur 'Maidaan' ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar Milo (Watch Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan on this Eid, next Eid, meet Sikandar) Wish u all Eid Mubarak!"