Salman Khan Is All Set To Start The Shooting For His Upcoming Movie 'Sikandar', All The Details We Know So Far

Salman
Khan
Is
Set
To
Start
Shoot
For
Sikandar:
After
the
firing
incident
on
last
Sunday,
the
fans
of
Salman
Khan
were
wondering
when
the
star
is
all
set
to
come
back
to
his
full-fledged
schedule.
Addressing
all
the
answers,
Salim
Khan
earlier
reported
that
the
star
will
come
follow
his
usual
schedule
without
being
affected
to
what
happened.
On
the
other
hand,
Salman
Khan
has
announced
a
new
movie,
Sikandar,
this
Eid
which
is
undoubtedly
a
treat
for
his
fans.
Now,
if
you
are
wondering
when
he
is
going
to
start
the
shooting
of
the
movie,
we
have
an
excellent
news
for
you
because
the
star
is
going
to
start
the
shooting
for
the
same
very
soon.
When
Exactly
Salman
Khan
Is
Going
To
Start
The
Shooting
For
Sikandar?
According
to
a
report
by
MidDay,
Salman
Khan
is
set
to
start
the
shooting
for
Sikandar
in
May,
2024.
On
the
other
hand,
director
Murugadoss
is
reportedly
busy
in
the
shooting
of
tentatively
titled,
'SK23'.
Starring
Sivakarthikeyan,
the
director
is
expected
to
continue
the
shooting
of
the
movie
till
June,
2024.
The
source
said,
"Before
Sikandar
goes
on
floors,
Murugadoss
wants
to
wrap
up
maximum
portions
of
SK23.
After
he
shoots
the
first
schedule
of
Sikandar
in
May,
he
will
go
back
to
finish
Sivakarthikeyan's
movie
in
June.
From
July,
he
will
be
fully
immersed
in
the
Salman-starrer."
Salman
Khan
announced
his
upcoming
project
on
April
11
sharing
a
poster
of
the
movie
with
a
intriguing
caption,
"Iss
Eid
'Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan'
aur
'Maidaan'
ko
dekho
aur
agli
Eid
Sikandar
se
aa
kar
Milo
(Watch
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
and
Maidaan
on
this
Eid,
next
Eid,
meet
Sikandar)
Wish
u
all
Eid
Mubarak!"