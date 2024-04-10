Salman Khan Snapped With Hole In T-Shirt, Fans Mock At VIRAL Photo: Bhaijan Ki Royalty Phate Hui...

Salman
Khan
Trolled
Over
Bad
Fashion
Sense:
Salman
Khan
who
runs
a
clothing
line
himself
is
expected
to
have
a
better
fashion
sense.
But
he
clearly
seems
to
not
be
caring
too
much
about
his
appearance
these
days.
The
actor
recently
was
visited
by
BJP
MLA
and
advocate
Ashish
Shelar
and
Rahul
Kanal
at
his
house
in
Mumbai,
Galaxy
Apartments.
As
both
posed
with
Salman
Khan
and
his
father
Salim
Khan,
the
58-year-old
was
seen
wearing
a
blue
colored
full
t-shirt
and
a
pair
of
pants.
Recently,
the
photo
went
viral
and
garanered
a
lot
of
attention
as
people
noticed
a
hole
in
Salman's
t-shirt.
As
Ashish
and
Rahul
visited
Salman's
house,
the
actor
was
seen
flaunting
carefree
attitude
in
an
old
t-shirt.
The
t-shirt
was
so
old
that
even
had
a
hole
in
it.
And,
nothing
goes
unnoticed
by
the
fans.
As
Rahul
uploaded
the
photo
with
Salman,
many
started
commenting
about
Salman's
"phata
hua
kapda."
One
wrote,
"Kon
kon
phata
hua
kapda
dekhne
aya
salman
ka." Another
claimed,
"Bhaijan
ki
royalty
phate
hui
t-shirt
whaa
bhaijan
love
you
Allah
salamat
rkhe."
One
asked
in
shock,
"Why
Salman
is
wearing
Tshirt
with
a
hole.
Very
bad."
Another
replied
to
this
in
a
funny
way,
"because
Bhai
apne
Ghar
me
ek
aam
insan
ki
tarah
zindagi
bitana
pasand
karte."
Salman
Khan
has
recently
been
bagging
the
headlines
for
attending
Anant
Ambani's
birthday
bash.
In
soem
clips,
we
see
the
actor
singing
along
with
B-Prak
as
Anant
appreciates
his
singing
while
in
another
viral
video
he
is
seen
ignoring
the
viral
sesation
Orry
while
he
did
his
signature
pose.
Salman
was
also
recently
trolled
for
singing
'Animal'
at
the
birthday
bash
in
Jamnagar.
One
commented
"Gana
kharab
kar
diya," whole
another
fan
wrote,
"Salman
ko
roko
koi."