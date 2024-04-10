Salman Khan Snapped With Hole In T-Shirt, Fans Mock At VIRAL Photo: Bhaijan Ki Royalty Phate Hui...

Salman Khan Trolled Over Bad Fashion Sense: Salman Khan who runs a clothing line himself is expected to have a better fashion sense. But he clearly seems to not be caring too much about his appearance these days. The actor recently was visited by BJP MLA and advocate Ashish Shelar and Rahul Kanal at his house in Mumbai, Galaxy Apartments. As both posed with Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan, the 58-year-old was seen wearing a blue colored full t-shirt and a pair of pants. Recently, the photo went viral and garanered a lot of attention as people noticed a hole in Salman's t-shirt.

SALMAN KHAN TROLLED OVER 'PHATA HUA KAPDA'

As Ashish and Rahul visited Salman's house, the actor was seen flaunting carefree attitude in an old t-shirt. The t-shirt was so old that even had a hole in it. And, nothing goes unnoticed by the fans. As Rahul uploaded the photo with Salman, many started commenting about Salman's "phata hua kapda."

One wrote, "Kon kon phata hua kapda dekhne aya salman ka." Another claimed, "Bhaijan ki royalty phate hui t-shirt whaa bhaijan love you Allah salamat rkhe." One asked in shock, "Why Salman is wearing Tshirt with a hole. Very bad." Another replied to this in a funny way, "because Bhai apne Ghar me ek aam insan ki tarah zindagi bitana pasand karte."

Salman Khan has recently been bagging the headlines for attending Anant Ambani's birthday bash. In soem clips, we see the actor singing along with B-Prak as Anant appreciates his singing while in another viral video he is seen ignoring the viral sesation Orry while he did his signature pose. Salman was also recently trolled for singing 'Animal' at the birthday bash in Jamnagar. One commented "Gana kharab kar diya," whole another fan wrote, "Salman ko roko koi."