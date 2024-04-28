Happy Birthday Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Actress' FEE Per Instagram Post Will Blow Your Mind; See Net Worth 2024

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Birthday: The gorgeous and talented Samanth Ruth Prabhu is one of the celebrated actresses not just in the South, but also in the Hindi film industry. The actress is celebrating her 37th birthday today (April 28) and we wish her the best! Samantha is currently one of the highest paid actresses that we have right now and her fee per Instagram post will leave you stunned. Read on...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Net Worth 2024

Samantha made her acting debut opposite her now-ex husband in Yeh Maaya Chesave in 2010. Later, she went on to steal hearts with her stellar performances in films like Eega, Super Deluxe, Rangasthalam and Majili to name a few.

She made us go 'Oo Antava' with her sizzling dance moves in Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise. The actress stepped into the OTT world with Manoj Bajpyee's The Family man Season 2.

According to a report published online, Samantha enjoys a jaw-dropping net worth, as of 2024. Reportedly, her current net worth is estimated to be between Rs 80 crores - Rs 101 crores!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Jaw-Dropping Fee Per Instagram Post

Samantha enjoys a massive fan following, both on and off social media. She is quite active on Instagram and often shares offers a sneak-peek into what's happenig in her personal life.

If a report by Medium is to be believed, Samantha allegedly charges around Rs 10 LAKHS - Rs 20 LAKHS per paid post Instagram. Yes, you read that right!

She currently has 34.4 million followers on the photo sharing app.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Upcoming Project

Samantha, who was last seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Kushi, is all set to make her comeback post her break from acting due to her health. For the unversed, back in 2022, Samanth had revealed that she was suffering from a rare auto-immune disease named Myositis.

She is gearing up for the release of her next, Citadel: Honey Bunny. Directed by Raj & DK, the action-packed spy-thriller series stars Varun Dhawan opposite her and wil stream exculsively on Amazon Prime Video.

Citadel: Honey Bunny is the Indian adaptation of The Russo Brothers' American series which starred Priyanka Chopra Jonas.