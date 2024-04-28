Happy Birthday Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Actress' FEE Per Instagram Post Will Blow Your Mind; See Net Worth 2024

Samantha
Ruth
Prabhu
Birthday:
The
gorgeous
and
talented
Samanth
Ruth
Prabhu
is
one
of
the
celebrated
actresses
not
just
in
the
South,
but
also
in
the
Hindi
film
industry.
The
actress
is
celebrating
her
37th
birthday
today
(April
28)
and
we
wish
her
the
best!
Samantha
is
currently
one
of
the
highest
paid
actresses
that
we
have
right
now
and
her
fee
per
Instagram
post
will
leave
you
stunned.
Read
on...
Samantha
Ruth
Prabhu
Net
Worth
2024
Samantha
made
her
acting
debut
opposite
her
now-ex
husband
in
Yeh
Maaya
Chesave
in
2010.
Later,
she
went
on
to
steal
hearts
with
her
stellar
performances
in
films
like
Eega,
Super
Deluxe,
Rangasthalam
and
Majili
to
name
a
few.
She
made
us
go
'Oo
Antava'
with
her
sizzling
dance
moves
in
Allu
Arjun's
Pushpa:
The
Rise.
The
actress
stepped
into
the
OTT
world
with
Manoj
Bajpyee's
The
Family
man
Season
2.
Samantha,
who
was
last
seen
opposite
Vijay
Deverakonda
in
Kushi,
is
all
set
to
make
her
comeback
post
her
break
from
acting
due
to
her
health.
For
the
unversed,
back
in
2022,
Samanth
had
revealed
that
she
was
suffering
from
a
rare
auto-immune
disease
named
Myositis.
She
is
gearing
up
for
the
release
of
her
next,
Citadel:
Honey
Bunny.
Directed
by
Raj
&
DK,
the
action-packed
spy-thriller
series
stars
Varun
Dhawan
opposite
her
and
wil
stream
exculsively
on
Amazon
Prime
Video.