Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Sustainable' Makeover To Her Wedding Gown With Ex Naga Chaitanya Leaves Fans Amazed

Samantha
Ruth
Prabhu's
Wedding
Gown:
Samantha
Ruth
Prabhu
is
a
queen
and
rightfully
so!
The
actress
gave
sustainability
a
whole
new
meaning
and
it
left
fans
in
aww
of
her.
Samantha
recently
attended
an
award
night
wearing
a
dazzling
black
gown.
And
what's
so
special
about
this
outfit?
Well...
it's
the
same
dress
that
Samantha
wore
at
her
wedding
with
her
now-ex
husband
Naga
Chaitanya,
but
there's
is
a
twist...
Samantha
Ruth
Prabhu
Recylces
Her
Wedding
Gown
With
Ex-Husband
Naga
Chaitanya
Samantha
Ruth
Prabhu
recently
made
heads
turn
at
the
red
carpet
of
an
award
function.
For
the
special
night,
the
Oo
Antava
girl
slipped
into
a
stunning
black
bodice
gown,
designed
by
Kresha
Bajaj.
What's
more
intersting
is
that
it
was
same
outfit
that
Samantha
wore
for
her
fairytale-like
with
Naga
Chaitanya
in
2017.
For
those
unawared,
Samantha's
white
off-shoulder
wedding
gown
was
also
designed
by
Kresha
herself.
The
Kushi
actress
recycled
her
wedding
gown
for
the
Elle
Sustainability
Awards
recently.
Kresha
took
to
Instagram
and
shared
a
behind-the-scene
clip
of
the
repurposing
Samantha's
wedding
gown.
Kresha
captioned
her
Insta
post,
"There
are
always
new
memories
to
be
made.
There
are
always
new
paths
to
walk.
There
are
always
new
stories
to
tell.
We
loved
working
with
Samantha,
our
muse,
to
help
her
create
a
new
memory,
and
tell
another
story.
Beauty
is
forever.
And
it
can
take
on
a
new
form
every
day.
For
@samantharuthprabhuoffl,
for
an
award
show
✨
-
Krésha
Bajaj
-
La
Soirée
-
Samantha
Prabhu
-"
Samantha,
who
won
a
sustainibility
award
that
night,
also
shared
a
set
of
monochromatic
pictures
of
herself
in
the
recycled
gown.
She
wrote,
"Thank
you
@elleindia
for
my
award
🤍🤍🤍
ELLE
leaders
of
change,
female✨✨
#ellesustainabilityawards2024.
We
cannot
ignore
sustainability
anymore.
We're
past
that
stage
when
it
was
a
choice.
It's
now
a
necessity
for
the
longevity
of
our
planet
that
we
call
home.
The
dress
I
am
wearing
today
is
a
beloved
gown
that
has
been
repurposed
for
this
occasion
by
the
most
talented
@kreshabajajofficial.
While
that
might
sound
insignificant...
entitled
even...
to
many...
I
assure
you
that
repurposing
my
old
clothes
is
only
one
of
many
steps
I
am
consciously
taking
to
alter
my
habits
and
make
my
lifestyle
more
sustainable.
And
every
little
gesture,
every
little
decisive
action,
is
important.
It
all
adds
up.
I
urge
myself
and
all
of
you
that
have
goodwill
for
me
in
your
hearts
to
make
those
little
efforts.
Thank
you."
Fans
React
To
Samantha
Ruth
Prabhu's
Sustainable
Makeover
To
Her
Wedding
Outfit
Samantha's
sustainable
makeover
to
her
wedding
gown
has
left
everyone
amazed.
Fans
couldnt
get
enough
of
her
beauty
and
hailed
her
in
the
comment
section
for
her
decision.
One
fan
commented,
"In
a
world
she
can
be
anything,
she
choose
to
be
herself.
Pride
on
her
face,
guts
in
her
heart.
Nothing
much
just
serving
similar
Desi
Marilyn
Monroe
energy
🙏🏽🖤🔥",
while
another
one
wrote,
"Love
the
caption..She
could
have
easily
dumped
her
wedding
gown
but
she
instead
chose
to
remodel
and
wear
it.
Such
is
life
,
you
can't
move
away
from
your
past
but
move
along
with
it
and
evolve❤️"
Another
fan
wrote,
"@samantharuthprabhuoffl
:
Slay
queen
❤️
Rising
like
a
Phoenix
and
bouncing
back
harder
every
time
like
no
one's
business
🔥"
Story first published: Saturday, April 27, 2024, 9:18 [IST]