Animal Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga Gives Major Update About The Sequel, Here's What We Know

Sandeep
Reddy
Vanga
Gives
Update
On
Animal
Park:
Being
one
of
the
highest
grossers
of
the
year
ending
with
an
intriguing
storyline,
everyone
is
waiting
for
the
Animal
sequel.
The
Ranbir
Kapoor
starrer
is
undoubtedly
one
of
the
most
anticipated
sequel
Bollywood
has
ever
witnessed.
Now,
the
director
himself
gave
a
major
update
on
the
crime
thriller.
Scroll
down
below
to
know
more
about
it:
Sandeep
Reddy
Vanga
On
When
Animal
2
Will
Be
Released
On
a
recent
award
show,
Sandeep
Reddy
Vanga
opened
up
about
Animal
2
and
revealed
that
the
Ranbir
Kapoor
starrer
will
go
on
floors
in
2026.
When
the
host
insisted
the
director
to
give
an
insight
on
the
release
and
storyline,
the
director
hinted
while
accepting
the
award
that
the
sequel
will
'bigger'
and
'wilder'
than
the
first
part.
Sandeep
Reddy
Vanga
Gave
Hint
On
'Sandeep
Reddy
Cinematic
Universe'
Yes,
you
heard
it
right.
The
director
did
talk
about
Sandeep
Reddy
Cinematic
Universe
where
Ranbir
Kapoor,
Shahid
Kapoor,
Viijay
Deverakonda,
and
Prabhas
will
be
expected
to
share
screen.
He
also
shared
that
he
has
never
thought
about
it,
but
this
collaboration
might
be
interesting.
Vanga
Reveals
The
Actor's
Name
Who
Will
Be
Suitable
If
The
Movie
Is
Made
In
Tamil
Well,
it
is
still
unknown
whether
the
director
is
gearing
up
for
a
Tamil
version
of
Animal
but
he
did
gave
a
hint
on
whom
he
might
cast.
And
it
is
none
other
than
superstar
Suriya.
More
About
Sandeep
Reddy
Vanga's
Upcoming
Project
Sandeep
Reddy
Vanga
is
gearing
up
for
'Spirit'
where
he
collaborated
with
actor
Prabhas.
He
is
also
expected
to
make
a
collaboration
with
Allu
Arjun
for
a
project.