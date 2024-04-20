Animal Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga Gives Major Update About The Sequel, Here's What We Know

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Gives Update On Animal Park: Being one of the highest grossers of the year ending with an intriguing storyline, everyone is waiting for the Animal sequel. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated sequel Bollywood has ever witnessed. Now, the director himself gave a major update on the crime thriller. Scroll down below to know more about it:

Sandeep Reddy Vanga On When Animal 2 Will Be Released

On a recent award show, Sandeep Reddy Vanga opened up about Animal 2 and revealed that the Ranbir Kapoor starrer will go on floors in 2026. When the host insisted the director to give an insight on the release and storyline, the director hinted while accepting the award that the sequel will 'bigger' and 'wilder' than the first part.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Gave Hint On 'Sandeep Reddy Cinematic Universe'

Yes, you heard it right. The director did talk about Sandeep Reddy Cinematic Universe where Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Viijay Deverakonda, and Prabhas will be expected to share screen. He also shared that he has never thought about it, but this collaboration might be interesting.

Vanga Reveals The Actor's Name Who Will Be Suitable If The Movie Is Made In Tamil

Well, it is still unknown whether the director is gearing up for a Tamil version of Animal but he did gave a hint on whom he might cast. And it is none other than superstar Suriya.

More About Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Upcoming Project

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is gearing up for 'Spirit' where he collaborated with actor Prabhas. He is also expected to make a collaboration with Allu Arjun for a project.