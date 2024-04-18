Sanjay Dutt’s Son Shahraan Dutt Showcases Football Skills In Viral Video; Manyaata Dutt Showers Him With Love
Shahraan Dutt, son of Sanjay Dutt, is making a name for himself in football, playing for the Under 14 team of Al Nassr. His skills and dedication to the sport have brought immense pride to his family, with his mother, Maanyata Dutt, publicly expressing her admiration. Shahraan's journey in football, inspired by stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, hints at a promising future in the sport.
Shahraan
Dutt,
the
son
of
Bollywood
heavyweight
Sanjay
Dutt,
is
making
waves
in
the
world
of
football.
The
young
talent
is
currently
showcasing
his
skills
in
the
Under
14
team
of
Al
Nassr,
a
club
that
has
recently
been
in
the
limelight
following
the
high-profile
signing
of
Cristiano
Ronaldo.
Shahraan's
performance
on
the
field
has
not
only
drawn
attention
but
has
also
filled
his
parents,
Sanjay
and
Maanyata
Dutt,
with
immense
pride.
Football
has
been
a
bonding
element
between
Sanjay
Dutt
and
his
son,
with
the
duo
often
engaging
in
discussions
about
the
game,
sharing
their
insights
on
techniques,
strategies,
and
their
favourite
teams
and
players.
In
2022,
Sanjay
Dutt
proudly
shared
that
his
son,
a
fervent
football
fan,
was
playing
for
a
junior
football
team
in
the
Middle
East,
further
highlighting
Shahraan's
growing
commitment
to
the
sport.
Shahraan's
recent
game
against
Barcelona
Academy
Dubai's
Under
14
team
showcased
his
exceptional
footballing
prowess.
His
ability
to
control
the
game
and
skilfully
manoeuvre
around
the
opposition
has
been
a
sight
to
behold.
Maanyata
Dutt,
Shahraan's
mother,
took
to
Instagram
to
express
her
admiration
and
love
for
her
son's
achievements
on
the
field.
Her
heartfelt
message
underscored
the
pride
and
joy
Shahraan
brings
to
his
family.
As
a
member
of
Al
Nassr's
youth
team,
Shahraan
Dutt
is
in
a
unique
position
to
draw
inspiration
from
some
of
the
biggest
names
in
football,
including
Cristiano
Ronaldo.
This
exposure
to
top-tier
talent
and
professional
ethos
serves
as
a
powerful
motivator
for
the
young
athlete,
hinting
at
a
promising
future
ahead
in
football.
With
his
dedication
and
evident
skill,
Shahraan
is
on
a
path
to
achieving
great
success,
much
to
the
delight
of
his
family
and
fans
alike.
The
journey
of
Shahraan
Dutt
in
the
world
of
football
is
a
testament
to
the
passion
and
hard
work
that
defines
true
talent.
As
he
continues
to
develop
his
skills
and
make
his
mark
on
the
field,
his
story
serves
as
an
inspiration
to
many
young
athletes
around
the
world.
With
the
support
of
his
celebrated
parents
and
the
advantage
of
being
part
of
a
club
like
Al
Nassr,
Shahraan
Dutt
is
certainly
a
name
to
watch
out
for
in
the
future
of
football.