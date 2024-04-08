Sanjay Dutt To JOIN Politics Ahead Of Lok Sabha Election 2024? Actor Breaks Silence

Sanjay
Dutt
Joining
Politics
Update:
Bollywood
actor
Sanjay
Dutt
to
follow
his
father,
late
actor
Sunil
Dutt's,
footsteps
and
become
a
politician?
Ahead
of
Lok
Sabha
elections
2024,
rumours
went
rife
that
Sanjay
Dutt
might
venture
into
politics
and
would
be
contesting
the
upcoming
polls
as
a
Congress
candidate
from
Haryana's
Karnal.
Meanhwile,
the
Munna
Bhai
actor
has
finally
broken
his
silence
regarding
the
ongoing
reports.
For
the
uninitiated,
Sunil
Dutt
had
served
as
an
MP
several
times
from
Mumbai.
He
was
a
Minister
of
Youth
Affairs
and
Sports
in
the
Manmohan
Singh
government
in
2004.
Sanjay's
sister
Priya
has
also
been
an
MP.
Sanjay
Dutt
BREAKS
SILENCE
On
Reports
Of
Him
Joining
Politics
Ahead
Of
Lok
Sabha
Election
2024:
Lately,
rumours
of
Sanjay
Dutt
joining
politics
ahead
of
the
upcoming
Lok
Sabha
polls
spread
like
a
wildfire.
On
Monday
afternoon,
the
KGF:
Chapter
2
star
took
to
X
(formerly
Twitter)
and
addressed
the
ongoing
reports.
Dutt
has
sternly
quashed
the
rumours
of
him
joining
politics
and
urged
his
fans
and
the
media
to
refrain
from
believing
unconfirmed
reports
circulating
about
him.
He
further
added
that
in
future,
if
he
ever
decides
to
venture
into
politics,
he
would
the
first
one
to
announce
it.
Issuing
a
statement,
the
64-year-old
actor
wrote,
"I
would
like
to
put
all
rumours
about
me
joining
politics
to
rest.
I
am
not
joining
any
party
or
contesting
elections."
His
tweet
further
read,
For
the
unversed,
Dutt's
Rascals
co-star
Kangana
Ranaut
recently
joined
politics.
Ahead
of
the
upcoming
Lok
Sabha
polls,
the
Queen
actress
officially
joined
the
Bharatiya
Janata
Party
(BJP)
and
was
announced
as
the
BJP
candidate
from
Himachal
Pradesh's
Mandi.