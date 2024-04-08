Sanjay Dutt To JOIN Politics Ahead Of Lok Sabha Election 2024? Actor Breaks Silence

Sanjay Dutt Joining Politics Update: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt to follow his father, late actor Sunil Dutt's, footsteps and become a politician? Ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024, rumours went rife that Sanjay Dutt might venture into politics and would be contesting the upcoming polls as a Congress candidate from Haryana's Karnal. Meanhwile, the Munna Bhai actor has finally broken his silence regarding the ongoing reports.

For the uninitiated, Sunil Dutt had served as an MP several times from Mumbai. He was a Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports in the Manmohan Singh government in 2004. Sanjay's sister Priya has also been an MP.

Sanjay Dutt BREAKS SILENCE On Reports Of Him Joining Politics Ahead Of Lok Sabha Election 2024:

Lately, rumours of Sanjay Dutt joining politics ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls spread like a wildfire. On Monday afternoon, the KGF: Chapter 2 star took to X (formerly Twitter) and addressed the ongoing reports.

Dutt has sternly quashed the rumours of him joining politics and urged his fans and the media to refrain from believing unconfirmed reports circulating about him. He further added that in future, if he ever decides to venture into politics, he would the first one to announce it.

Issuing a statement, the 64-year-old actor wrote, "I would like to put all rumours about me joining politics to rest. I am not joining any party or contesting elections."

His tweet further read, "If I do decide to step into the political arena then I will be the first one to announce it. Please refrain from believing what is being circulated in the news about me as of now."

For the unversed, Dutt's Rascals co-star Kangana Ranaut recently joined politics. Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the Queen actress officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and was announced as the BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi.

