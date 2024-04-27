Who Is Santanu Hazarika? All You Need To Know About Shruti Haasan's Ex-boyfriend Who Co-founded GAP

Everything We Know About Santanu Hazarika: Santanu Hazarika has been making headlines ever since his breakup with Shruti Haasan is confirmed. On Friday, sources confirmed that the actress has broken up with her long-term boyfriend after it came under radar that they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

According to Hindustan Times, a source indeed confirmed, "They broke up last month. Since there were personal wavelength issues, they decided to part ways amicably." Furthermore, Shruti's small break from social media and deleting all the posts from Instagram featuring Santanu have further added fuel to the rumour.

Who Is Santanu Hazarika, Shruti Haasan's Ex-boyfriend?

For the unversed Santanu is an illustrator and doodle artist, who is also the co-founder of GAP, Gauhati Art Project. GAP is an urban arts initiative that targets building art community in the Northeastern region of India.

The Instagram bio of the artist reveals that he is a multidisciplinary visual artist and the winner of the Redbull World Doodle Art Champion. The Mumbai-based artist has 124K followers with 855 posts.

On the personal front, Santanu and Shruti's relation flourished after the artist DMed the actress which led Shruti sending her one of her poems. In response, Santanu sent her an elaborated artwork which won Shruti's heart.

When Shruti Haasan Opened Up About Dating Santanu Hazarika

Earlier Shruti Haasan opened up about dating Santanu Hazarik and what she likes about him, "Santanu and I had some common friends. Our friendship blossomed because of our mutual appreciation for the love of art, music and cinema. People like him are rare. He is very kind and talented. He is very kind and talented. He is a visual artist... an illustrator, and I find his art really inspiring."

Santanu Hazarika Reacted To The Breakup Rumour With Shruti Haasan

According to Times Of India, Santanu reacted to the breakup rumour and said, "I am sorry, I don't wish to comment on it." On the other hand, Shruti too has been staying mum about the matter.