Who Is Santanu Hazarika? All You Need To Know About Shruti Haasan's Ex-boyfriend Who Co-founded GAP

Everything
We
Know
About
Santanu
Hazarika:
Santanu
Hazarika
has
been
making
headlines
ever
since
his
breakup
with
Shruti
Haasan
is
confirmed.
On
Friday,
sources
confirmed
that
the
actress
has
broken
up
with
her
long-term
boyfriend
after
it
came
under
radar
that
they
unfollowed
each
other
on
Instagram.
According
to
Hindustan
Times,
a
source
indeed
confirmed,
"They
broke
up
last
month.
Since
there
were
personal
wavelength
issues,
they
decided
to
part
ways
amicably."
Furthermore,
Shruti's
small
break
from
social
media
and
deleting
all
the
posts
from
Instagram
featuring
Santanu
have
further
added
fuel
to
the
rumour.
Who
Is
Santanu
Hazarika,
Shruti
Haasan's
Ex-boyfriend?
For
the
unversed
Santanu
is
an
illustrator
and
doodle
artist,
who
is
also
the
co-founder
of
GAP,
Gauhati
Art
Project.
GAP
is
an
urban
arts
initiative
that
targets
building
art
community
in
the
Northeastern
region
of
India.
The
Instagram
bio
of
the
artist
reveals
that
he
is
a
multidisciplinary
visual
artist
and
the
winner
of
the
Redbull
World
Doodle
Art
Champion.
The
Mumbai-based
artist
has
124K
followers
with
855
posts.
On
the
personal
front,
Santanu
and
Shruti's
relation
flourished
after
the
artist
DMed
the
actress
which
led
Shruti
sending
her
one
of
her
poems.
In
response,
Santanu
sent
her
an
elaborated
artwork
which
won
Shruti's
heart.
When
Shruti
Haasan
Opened
Up
About
Dating
Santanu
Hazarika
Earlier
Shruti
Haasan
opened
up
about
dating
Santanu
Hazarik
and
what
she
likes
about
him,
"Santanu
and
I
had
some
common
friends.
Our
friendship
blossomed
because
of
our
mutual
appreciation
for
the
love
of
art,
music
and
cinema.
People
like
him
are
rare.
He
is
very
kind
and
talented.
He
is
very
kind
and
talented.
He
is
a
visual
artist...
an
illustrator,
and
I
find
his
art
really
inspiring."