Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Akshay & Other Stars To Attend Anand Pandit's Daughter's Wedding Celebrations

Veteran
producer
Anand
Pandit
is
known
as
one
of
the
most
hospitable
and
gracious
hosts
in
the
industry
and
he
is
now
setting
the
stage
for
a
massive,
star-studded
celebration.
The
man
behind
the
success
of
real
estate
company
Lotus
Developers
as
well
as
Anand
Pandit
Motion
Pictures
is
busy
with
the
wedding
celebrations
of
his
daughter
Aish
currently
and
will
be
throwing
a
glittering
bash
at
Mumbai's
Grand
Hyatt
on
April
11th
for
leading
B-Town
luminaries,
friends
and
colleagues.
Sources
say,
among
those
expected
to
show
up
are
Shah
Rukh
Khan,
Aamir
Khan,
Amitabh
Bachchan,
Kartik
Aaryan,
Tiger
Shroff,
Akshay
Kumar,
Rajkummar
Rao,
Kapil
Sharma,
Karan
Johar
and
counting.
The
host
with
the
mostest
is
also
expected
to
conjure
up
a
musical
extravaganza
and
world-class
entertainment
for
his
guests
though
an
official
confirmation
of
the
exact
details
is
still
awaited
from
his
office.
Story first published: Monday, April 8, 2024, 14:24 [IST]