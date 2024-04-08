English Edition
circle Bigg Boss
bredcrumb bredcrumb

Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Akshay & Other Stars To Attend Anand Pandit's Daughter's Wedding Celebrations

By
Shah Rukh Khan Akshay

Veteran producer Anand Pandit is known as one of the most hospitable and gracious hosts in the industry and he is now setting the stage for a massive, star-studded celebration. The man behind the success of real estate company Lotus Developers as well as Anand Pandit Motion Pictures is busy with the wedding celebrations of his daughter Aish currently and will be throwing a glittering bash at Mumbai's Grand Hyatt on April 11th for leading B-Town luminaries, friends and colleagues.

Sources say, among those expected to show up are Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao, Kapil Sharma, Karan Johar and counting.

The host with the mostest is also expected to conjure up a musical extravaganza and world-class entertainment for his guests though an official confirmation of the exact details is still awaited from his office.

Comments

Story first published: Monday, April 8, 2024, 14:24 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 8, 2024
More From FilmiBeat
Prev
Next

Advertisement

Latest Stories
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X
Close
X