Before Shah Rukh Khan, Did You Know Who OWNED Mannat?

Shah
Rukh
Khan
Mannat
Home
First
Owner:
Superstar
Shah
Rukh
Khan's
sea-facing
palatial
bungalow,
Mannat,
is
one
of
the
most
iconic
places
in
the
city.
If
you
are
on
a
touristy
journey
in
Mumbai,
it
is
highly
likely
you
will
find
yourself
outside
SRK's
humble
yet
luxurious
abode.
Over
the
years,
Mannat
has
become
one
of
the
key
attractions
of
SRK
fans.
It
is
undoubtedly
the
most
iconic
landmark
in
Bandra.
Did
you
guys
know
SRK's
luxurious
abode
was
not
originally
named
as
Mannat?
If
you
thought
that
King
Khan
built
the
bungalow
all
by
himself
then
it's
not
the
case.
In
1997,
Mannat
had
featured
in
the
song
'Chaand
Taare'
from
SRK's
film
Yess
Boss.
Yes,
Khan
had
his
heart
of
the
breathtaking
property
during
the
shoot
of
the
1997
film.
When
he
saw
Mannat
for
the
first
time,
he
made
a
wish
that
he
would
buy
it
one
day.
According
to
reports,
the
bungalow
was
named
'Villa
Vienna'
back
then
and
it
was
owned
by
a
Gujarati
businessman
named
Nariman
Dubash.
Later,
in
2001,
after
a
lot
of
convincing
and
negotiation,
Shah
Rukh
finally
bought
Villa
Vienna
from
'Bai
Khorshed
Bhanu
Sanjana
Trust'.
Reportedly,
the
Jawan
star
had
splurged
about
Rs
13.32
CRORES
(approx)
for
the
bungalow
and
it
was
quickly
reconstructed
for
the
actor's
family
to
move
into.
Now,
SRK's
6-storey
heritage
bungalow
-
spread
across
27,000
sq
ft
-
is
valued
over
Rs
200
CRORES!
Even
after
the
purchase,
the
bungalow
was
registered
under
the
same
name
as
Villa
Vienna
for
almost
4
years.
In
2005,
Khan
officially
renamed
it
to
Mannat.
The
interior
has
been
done
by
none
other
than
Gauri
Khan
herself.
In
his
2005
documentary
'The
Inner
and
Outer
World
of
Shah
Rukh
Khan',
the
actor
had
talked
about
Mannat.
He
said,
"Buying
this
house
has
been
one
of
the
most
difficult
things
I
have
done
in
my
life.
I
didn't
have
a
house
because
my
parents
died.
I
have
a
house
fetish.
I
have
always
wanted
a
house.
I
got
his
house
when
I
had
kids.
This
is
my
family's
house
and
someday
my
great-grandchildren
will
live
in
this
house
like
an
old
Parsi
family."