Exclusive! Shaitaan Is A Super Hit; Should Bollywood Filmmakers And A-List Actors Make More Horror Films?

Horror
and
super
natural
thriller
are
the
genres
that
are
not
much
explored
in
Bollywood.
There
are
very
few
filmmakers
who
have
explored
it
in
past,
and
very
few
A-List
actors
have
done
horror
films.
But,
the
success
of
Ajay
Devgn,
R
Madhavan,
and
Jyotika
starrer
Shaitaan
has
proved
that
the
audience
is
looking
forward
to
watch
good
horror
/
super
natural
thrillers
in
theatre.
The
movie,
which
is
directed
by
Vikas
Bahl,
has
collected
Rs.
79.75
crore
in
India,
and
has
crossed
the
100
crore
mark
at
the
box
office
worlwide.
Filmibeat
spoke
to
producer
and
film
business
expert,
Girish
Johar,
about
the
success
of
Shaitaan
and
why
Hindi
filmmakers
and
A-list
actors
should
make
more
horror
films.
When
asked
whether
after
the
success
of
Shaitaan,
more
filmmakers
should
make
horror
films,
Johar
said,
"Yes,
they
should.
Horror
is
a
genre
which
is
completely
under
serviced
within
the
Hindi
film
industry.
The
last
horror
film,
which
was
a
hit,
was
Vikram
Bhatt's
1920:
Horrors
of
the
Heart;
it
released
a
few
months
ago.
But
again,
a
big
horror
film
was
Bhoot
which
was
also
done
by
Ajay
Devgn.
So,
I
really
hope
that
genuine
horror
films
are
made.
We
have
had
horror-comedy
and
spooky-comedy,
but
typical
genuine
horror
films
are
missing.
However,
I
hope
that
with
such
box
office
results,
filmmakers
make
more
horror
films."
"Horror
films
actually
have
one
of
the
highest
ROIs;
not
only
in
Hindi
or
Indian
film
industry,
but
also
in
Hollywood.
That
is
the
reason
we
see
a
lot
of
Hollywood
horror
films,
but
we
don't
see
many
Hindi
horror
movies.
We
do
see
certain
South
horror
films
which
are
successful.
But,
if
horror
is
well-made,
it
has
a
definitely
good
attraction," he
added.
The
makers
of
Shaitaan
didn't
do
a
lot
of
promotions.
There
were
no
city
tours
or
interviews
that
happened,
however,
the
film
still
did
such
an
amazing
business
at
the
box
office.
Why
Shaitaan
Is
A
Success?
When
asked
about
what
worked
in
the
favour
of
Shaitaan,
Girish
Johar
said,
"70%
of
response
that
the
film
has
received
I
would
credit
it
to
the
trailer,
because
it
was
fantastic.
Everyone
was
blown
away
with
the
trailer.
Then
10%-10%-10%
to
the
fans
of
Ajay
Devgn,
R
Madhavan,
and
Jyotika.
You
are
right
the
promotions
were
minimal,
they
didn't
go
crying
their
lungs
out.
But,
I
think
it
was
the
fantastic
trailer
that
worked
for
the
film."
Shaitaan
is
clearly
the
first
super
hit
Hindi
film
of
2024.