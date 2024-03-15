Exclusive! Shaitaan Is A Super Hit; Should Bollywood Filmmakers And A-List Actors Make More Horror Films?

Horror and super natural thriller are the genres that are not much explored in Bollywood. There are very few filmmakers who have explored it in past, and very few A-List actors have done horror films. But, the success of Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika starrer Shaitaan has proved that the audience is looking forward to watch good horror / super natural thrillers in theatre.

The movie, which is directed by Vikas Bahl, has collected Rs. 79.75 crore in India, and has crossed the 100 crore mark at the box office worlwide. Filmibeat spoke to producer and film business expert, Girish Johar, about the success of Shaitaan and why Hindi filmmakers and A-list actors should make more horror films.

When asked whether after the success of Shaitaan, more filmmakers should make horror films, Johar said, "Yes, they should. Horror is a genre which is completely under serviced within the Hindi film industry. The last horror film, which was a hit, was Vikram Bhatt's 1920: Horrors of the Heart; it released a few months ago. But again, a big horror film was Bhoot which was also done by Ajay Devgn. So, I really hope that genuine horror films are made. We have had horror-comedy and spooky-comedy, but typical genuine horror films are missing. However, I hope that with such box office results, filmmakers make more horror films."

"Horror films actually have one of the highest ROIs; not only in Hindi or Indian film industry, but also in Hollywood. That is the reason we see a lot of Hollywood horror films, but we don't see many Hindi horror movies. We do see certain South horror films which are successful. But, if horror is well-made, it has a definitely good attraction," he added.

The makers of Shaitaan didn't do a lot of promotions. There were no city tours or interviews that happened, however, the film still did such an amazing business at the box office.

Why Shaitaan Is A Success?

When asked about what worked in the favour of Shaitaan, Girish Johar said, "70% of response that the film has received I would credit it to the trailer, because it was fantastic. Everyone was blown away with the trailer. Then 10%-10%-10% to the fans of Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika. You are right the promotions were minimal, they didn't go crying their lungs out. But, I think it was the fantastic trailer that worked for the film."

Shaitaan is clearly the first super hit Hindi film of 2024.