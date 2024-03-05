Shaitaan First Review: Ajay & R Madhavan’s Mystery Thriller Will Leave You Terrified & Intellectually Engaged

Shaitaan
First
Review:
Ajay
Devgn
and
R
Madhavan
-
two
of
the
most
talented
actors
in
the
industry
and
have
got
the
audience
excitedd
as
they
have
coordinated
for
the
first
time.
We
are
talking
about
Shaitaan
which
is
a
mystery
thriller
and
is
helmed
by
Vikas
Bahl.
Also
starring
Jyothika
in
the
lead,
Shaitaan
movie
happens
to
be
among
the
most
anticipated
releases
of
the
year.
From
the
teaser
to
trailer,
Shaitaan
has
managed
to
create
a
massive
buzz
among
the
fans.
And
while
everyone
is
eagerly
waiting
for
Shaitaan
to
hit
the
theatres,
we
have
got
our
hands
on
the
first
review
of
the
film
and
it
calls
the
movie
a
'terrifying
and
intellectual
intriguing'
watch.
In
fact,
R
Madhavan
and
Ajay
Devgn
have
said
to
have
given
stand
out
performances
in
the
film
Shaitaan
First
Review
The
first
review
was
shared
by
Always
Bollywood
which
states,
"#Shaitaan
achieves
the
perfect
equilibrium
between
psychological
twist
&
supernatural
horror
leaving
us
both
terrified
&
intellectually
engaged...
#AjayDevgn
&
@ActorMadhavan
demonstrates
exceptional
versatility
by
delivering
stand
out
performance...".
Interestingly,
Shaitaan
was
also
given
four
stars
in
ratings.
To
note,
Shaitaan
has
received
a
decent
response
in
terms
of
advance
booking
so
far
and
has
managed
to
mint
over
Rs
2.71
crores
ahead
of
the
release.
It
is
reported
that
over
1.19
lakhs
tickets
have
been
sold
for
the
movie
so
far.
Meanwhile,
R
Madhavan
got
candid
about
working
with
Ajay
Devgn
for
the
first
time
and
said,
"I
have
been
in
the
industry
long
enough
to
know
that
if
there
is
a
real
Singham
in
the
industry,
it
is
him.
I
have
been
a
huge
fan
of
Ajay
sir's
work,
especially
the
way
he
emotes
subtly,
and
the
kind
of
roles
he
does.
I
have
not
had
much
time
to
interact
with
him
before
this
movie.
But
I
have
become
a
huge
fan
of
his
with
this
one,
when
he
offered
me
Shaitaan,
I
asked
him
why
he
wasn't
playing
my
role
which
is
bigger,
and
I
did
not
know
the
importance
of
this
character.
The
teaser
or
trailer,
all
revolves
around
my
character.
It
takes
a
certain
maturity
and
passion
towards
the
craft
for
someone
to
just
give
all
the
limelight
decorated
on
a
plate
to
another
artist.
I
was
completely
mind-blown
by
this.
I
hope
I
can
do
justice
to
the
kindness
Ajay
Sir
has
shown
towards
me."