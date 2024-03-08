Shaitaan X Review: Ajay’s Psychological Thriller Gives Spine Chilling Experience; R Madhavan Steals The Show

Ajay
Devgn
starrer
Shaitaan
has
been
one
of
the
most
anticipated
releases
of
the
year.
Helmed
by
Vikas
Bahl,
the
movie
happens
to
be
a
psychological
thriller
and
also
features
R
Madhavan
and
Jyotika
in
the
lead.
The
trailer
has
managed
to
give
the
audience
some
serious
goosebumps
and
everyone
has
been
looking
forward
to
watching
R
Madhavan
in
the
negative
role.
To
note,
Shaitaan
also
marks
Jyotika's
return
to
Bollywood
after
25
years.
She
was
last
seen
in
the
1997
release
Doli
Saja
Ke
Rakhna
opposite
Akshaye
Khanna.
And
after
creating
immense
buzz,
as
Shaitaan
has
finally
hit
the
screens,
it
has
got
the
social
media
buzzing.
The
audience
has
been
all
praises
for
Shaitaan
and
R
Madhavan
has
managed
to
leave
everyone
in
awe
of
his
acting
prowess
as
he
plays
the
role
of
lead
antagonist.
Taking
to
the
micro-blogging
site
Twitter
(now
X),
a
Twitter
user
wrote,
"#Shaitaan
is
spine-chilling
psychological
thriller
movie
that
would
keep
you
to
the
edge
of
your
seat
throughout
the
movie,
this
movie
is
best
example
of
what
is
unseen
in
our
modern
society.
#AjayDevgn
done
fab
Job
as
expected.
Overall
A
Nail
Biting
Experience."
Another
user
called
R
Madhavan
a
show
stealer
and
tweeted,
"#Shaitaan
soars
high
due
to
its
concept
and
execution
#AjayDevgn
is
brilliant
#RMadhavan
is
the
show
stealer
here
in
a
negative
role.
The
others
are
remarkably
good
too.
#VikasBahl
delivers
a
solid
film
and
it
is
sure
to
do
exceedingly
well".
Another
user
gave
Shaitaan
5
star
ratings
and
wrote,
"It's
a
Phenomenal
Movie,
everything
is
Fantastic,
and
@ActorMadhavan
is
Rock
and
Shocked
you,
Storyline
is
amazing,
Janvi
character
is
stole
the
show".
Interestingly,
R
Madhavan,
in
one
of
his
interview,
got
candid
about
working
with
Ajay
Devgn
for
the
first
time
and
said,
"I
have
been
in
the
industry
long
enough
to
know
that
if
there
is
a
real
Singham
in
the
industry,
it
is
him.
I
have
been
a
huge
fan
of
Ajay
sir's
work,
especially
the
way
he
emotes
subtly,
and
the
kind
of
roles
he
does.
I
have
not
had
much
time
to
interact
with
him
before
this
movie.
But
I
have
become
a
huge
fan
of
his
with
this
one,
when
he
offered
me
Shaitaan,
I
asked
him
why
he
wasn't
playing
my
role
which
is
bigger,
and
I
did
not
know
the
importance
of
this
character.
The
teaser
or
trailer,
all
revolves
around
my
character.
It
takes
a
certain
maturity
and
passion
towards
the
craft
for
someone
to
just
give
all
the
limelight
decorated
on
a
plate
to
another
artist.
I
was
completely
mind-blown
by
this.
I
hope
I
can
do
justice
to
the
kindness
Ajay
Sir
has
shown
towards
me."
Story first published: Friday, March 8, 2024, 8:58 [IST]