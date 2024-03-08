Shaitaan X Review: Ajay’s Psychological Thriller Gives Spine Chilling Experience; R Madhavan Steals The Show

Ajay Devgn starrer Shaitaan has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the movie happens to be a psychological thriller and also features R Madhavan and Jyotika in the lead. The trailer has managed to give the audience some serious goosebumps and everyone has been looking forward to watching R Madhavan in the negative role.

To note, Shaitaan also marks Jyotika's return to Bollywood after 25 years. She was last seen in the 1997 release Doli Saja Ke Rakhna opposite Akshaye Khanna. And after creating immense buzz, as Shaitaan has finally hit the screens, it has got the social media buzzing. The audience has been all praises for Shaitaan and R Madhavan has managed to leave everyone in awe of his acting prowess as he plays the role of lead antagonist.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter (now X), a Twitter user wrote, "#Shaitaan is spine-chilling psychological thriller movie that would keep you to the edge of your seat throughout the movie, this movie is best example of what is unseen in our modern society. #AjayDevgn done fab Job as expected. Overall A Nail Biting Experience."

Another user called R Madhavan a show stealer and tweeted, "#Shaitaan soars high due to its concept and execution #AjayDevgn is brilliant #RMadhavan is the show stealer here in a negative role. The others are remarkably good too. #VikasBahl delivers a solid film and it is sure to do exceedingly well".

Another user gave Shaitaan 5 star ratings and wrote, "It's a Phenomenal Movie, everything is Fantastic, and @ActorMadhavan is Rock and Shocked you, Storyline is amazing, Janvi character is stole the show".

Check out the tweets for Shaitaan:

Interestingly, R Madhavan, in one of his interview, got candid about working with Ajay Devgn for the first time and said, "I have been in the industry long enough to know that if there is a real Singham in the industry, it is him. I have been a huge fan of Ajay sir's work, especially the way he emotes subtly, and the kind of roles he does. I have not had much time to interact with him before this movie. But I have become a huge fan of his with this one, when he offered me Shaitaan, I asked him why he wasn't playing my role which is bigger, and I did not know the importance of this character. The teaser or trailer, all revolves around my character. It takes a certain maturity and passion towards the craft for someone to just give all the limelight decorated on a plate to another artist. I was completely mind-blown by this. I hope I can do justice to the kindness Ajay Sir has shown towards me."