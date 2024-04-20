English Edition
circle Bigg Boss
bredcrumb bredcrumb

Shamita Shetty Embarks on a Creative Journey, Shares Her Passion for Art on Instagram

By
Shamita Shetty Embarks on a Creative Journey

Shamita Shetty, renowned Bollywood actress and multifaceted talent, recently took to her Instagram to showcase a different side of her creativity. In a captivating video, Shamita was seen indulging in the therapeutic act of sketching, accompanied by the poignant caption: "Art is the journey of a free soul."

The video, shared with her followers, offers a glimpse into Shamita's personal journey of self-expression and artistic exploration. With each sketch, she immerses herself in the lines and contours of her creation, embodying the essence of freedom and creativity.

Known for her versatility and passion for the arts, Shamita's foray into sketching further highlights her commitment to embracing diverse forms of expression. Beyond the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry, Shamita finds solace and inspiration in the world of art, allowing her creativity to flow freely and uninhibitedly.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shamita Shetty (@shamitashetty_official)

As Shamita continues to captivate audiences with her talent and charisma, her venture into the realm of art serves as a testament to her boundless creativity and the power of self-expression.

Comments

Story first published: Saturday, April 20, 2024, 11:44 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 20, 2024
More From FilmiBeat
Prev
Next
Read more about: shamita shetty

Advertisement

Latest Stories
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X
Close
X