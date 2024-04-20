Shamita Shetty Embarks on a Creative Journey, Shares Her Passion for Art on Instagram

Shamita
Shetty,
renowned
Bollywood
actress
and
multifaceted
talent,
recently
took
to
her
Instagram
to
showcase
a
different
side
of
her
creativity.
In
a
captivating
video,
Shamita
was
seen
indulging
in
the
therapeutic
act
of
sketching,
accompanied
by
the
poignant
caption:
"Art
is
the
journey
of
a
free
soul."
The
video,
shared
with
her
followers,
offers
a
glimpse
into
Shamita's
personal
journey
of
self-expression
and
artistic
exploration.
With
each
sketch,
she
immerses
herself
in
the
lines
and
contours
of
her
creation,
embodying
the
essence
of
freedom
and
creativity.
Known
for
her
versatility
and
passion
for
the
arts,
Shamita's
foray
into
sketching
further
highlights
her
commitment
to
embracing
diverse
forms
of
expression.
Beyond
the
glitz
and
glamour
of
the
entertainment
industry,
Shamita
finds
solace
and
inspiration
in
the
world
of
art,
allowing
her
creativity
to
flow
freely
and
uninhibitedly.