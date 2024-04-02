Shanthi Priya Showcases Her Thoughts On Actors Asking For Work On Social Media; Says ‘Jo Dikhta hai Wohi Bikta

The tide of social media has engulfed every generation from within. From people's social life to personal life to even professional life, everything is in the open with social media. Actress Shanthi Priya conveys how any artist's whole life can be found on this new upcoming trend

One of the fans of the very talented actress Shanthi Priya, sends a letter asking, "Nowadays we see a lot of 90s actresses, senior actors, actresses going on social media and asking for work. What do you have to say about that?"

The actress calls it an interesting question and responds with a very non judgemental answer. She says, "First of all I'm not here to judge anybody. Whatever best they think, they're doing it."

She goes on to reminisce about the 90s saying, "During the 90s, there were a lot of interviews, the artists used to meet a lot of journalists and talk to them about their lives. Their lives were open books back then too. The industry was big but very few, very selected artists were the ones working."

"Now more than press releases and interviews, everything is it there in the social media," she continues, comparing the Golden Days with today's generation, "There's a proverb in our industry, 'Jo Dikhta hai Wohi Bikta hai'. So I'm not here to judge anybody, Everyone is working according to their preferences."

In today's world, social media is a vital part of our life, as it's the best way to interact, communicate and consume day to day information. The versatile Shanthi Priya agrees, "Social media is the best and the fastest way to reach out to people and the artists maybe aspiring to do just that. That's the reason why they are on social media."