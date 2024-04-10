Shikhar Pahariya Net Worth: Janhvi Kapoor's BF Is Super Rich; A Look At His Political Family, Education & More

Shikhar Pahariya Net Worth: Now that Janhvi Kapoor has oppenly hinted that she is in a relationship with Shikhar Pahariya by wearing "shikhu" necklace Maidaan's screening, fans are eagerly looking forward to know more about the actress' beau. Where many speculate that the necklace is probably a gift by Shikhar, others wonder how much does Shikhar earn. Is he rich? Does he have a strong family background? Well, we have all the gossips ready for you. Keep scrolling to know all the details.

Janhvi Kapoor's Special Gesture For Rumoured Beau Shikhar Pahariya During Maidaan Screening Leaves Fans In Awe

SHIKHAR PAHARIYA NET WORTH

Shikhar Pahariya is a well known name in Polo industry. He is a famed Polo player who even represented Indian as a member of Royal Jaipur Polo Squad in 2013. DNA India reports that Shikhar has a net worth of 84 crore. Being an admirer of luxury cars, he owns premium Lamborghini Aventador. Besides a professional Polo player, Shikhar is also a horse rider and a business man who started his own firl at the age of 13. His consultancy firm was about new pet owners.

SHIKHAR PAHARIYA FAMILY BACKGROUND

Shikhar has a strong political background. His maternal grandfather, Sushil Kumar Shinde is former Union Minister. Shikhar's father Sanjay Pahariya is a businessman. His father got divorced with Shikhar's mother Smruti Shinde and was officially granted a divorce in 2008. Shikhar also has a brother named Veer Pahariya who became sesation on internet when Janhvi shared a photo on social media tagging him. Shikhar's aunt Praniti Shinde is a 3 time MLA from Maharashtra.

Who Is Janhvi Kapoor's Rumoured Boy Friend Shikhar Pahariya?

SHIKHAR PAHARIYA EDUCATION

Shikhar went to Bombay Scottish School, Sanskriti School and Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. Both Jhanvi and Shikhar were friends in Dhirubhai Ambani's school. Shikhar later moved to London for his higher studies and went to Regent's University of London for getting a degree in GLobal Financial Management.

HOW DID JHANVI KAPOOR AND SHIKHAR PAHARIYA MEET?

Both were school friends. And there are rumors that they previously dated each other. As of now, the couple is back in relationship and has been flaunting themselves by making grand appearances at various events. Recently. both were spotted at Maidan's screening. Jhanvi first went public about her relationship in Koffee With Karan.