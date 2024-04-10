Shikhar Pahariya Net Worth: Janhvi Kapoor's BF Is Super Rich; A Look At His Political Family, Education & More

Shikhar
Pahariya
Net
Worth:
Now
that
Janhvi
Kapoor
has
oppenly
hinted
that
she
is
in
a
relationship
with
Shikhar
Pahariya
by
wearing
"shikhu" necklace
Maidaan's
screening,
fans
are
eagerly
looking
forward
to
know
more
about
the
actress'
beau.
Where
many
speculate
that
the
necklace
is
probably
a
gift
by
Shikhar,
others
wonder
how
much
does
Shikhar
earn.
Is
he
rich?
Does
he
have
a
strong
family
background?
Well,
we
have
all
the
gossips
ready
for
you.
Keep
scrolling
to
know
all
the
details.
Shikhar
Pahariya
is
a
well
known
name
in
Polo
industry.
He
is
a
famed
Polo
player
who
even
represented
Indian
as
a
member
of
Royal
Jaipur
Polo
Squad
in
2013.
DNA
India
reports
that
Shikhar
has
a
net
worth
of
84
crore.
Being
an
admirer
of
luxury
cars,
he
owns
premium
Lamborghini
Aventador.
Besides
a
professional
Polo
player,
Shikhar
is
also
a
horse
rider
and
a
business
man
who
started
his
own
firl
at
the
age
of
13.
His
consultancy
firm
was
about
new
pet
owners.
SHIKHAR
PAHARIYA
FAMILY
BACKGROUND
Shikhar
has
a
strong
political
background.
His
maternal
grandfather,
Sushil
Kumar
Shinde
is
former
Union
Minister.
Shikhar's
father
Sanjay
Pahariya
is
a
businessman.
His
father
got
divorced
with
Shikhar's
mother
Smruti
Shinde
and
was
officially
granted
a
divorce
in
2008.
Shikhar
also
has
a
brother
named
Veer
Pahariya
who
became
sesation
on
internet
when
Janhvi
shared
a
photo
on
social
media
tagging
him.
Shikhar's
aunt
Praniti
Shinde
is
a
3
time
MLA
from
Maharashtra.
Shikhar
went
to
Bombay
Scottish
School,
Sanskriti
School
and
Dhirubhai
Ambani
International
School
in
Mumbai.
Both
Jhanvi
and
Shikhar
were
friends
in
Dhirubhai
Ambani's
school.
Shikhar
later
moved
to
London
for
his
higher
studies
and
went
to
Regent's
University
of
London
for
getting
a
degree
in
GLobal
Financial
Management.
HOW
DID
JHANVI
KAPOOR
AND
SHIKHAR
PAHARIYA
MEET?
Both
were
school
friends.
And
there
are
rumors
that
they
previously
dated
each
other.
As
of
now,
the
couple
is
back
in
relationship
and
has
been
flaunting
themselves
by
making
grand
appearances
at
various
events.
Recently.
both
were
spotted
at
Maidan's
screening.
Jhanvi
first
went
public
about
her
relationship
in
Koffee
With
Karan.