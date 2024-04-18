Shilpa Shetty Arrives At Salman Khan’s Home Amid ED Property Seize, Fans React On VIRAL Video: Aaj Yaad Aaya..

Shilpa
Shetty
Visits
Salman
Khan
House:
Shilpa
Shetty
and
her
husband
Raj
Kundra
is
bagging
the
headlines
today
as
their
Rs
97.79
crore
property
in
under
provision
of
ED
amid
money
launderig
case.
Amid
all
the
trouble
the
couplke
is
facing
recentlt,
Shilpa
was
seen
going
to
Salman
Khan's
house
along
with
her
mother
Sunanda
Shetty.
Amid
their
personal
crisis,
it
was
not
confirmed
whether
Shipla
was
there
at
Galaxy
Apartment
to
show
support
to
the
actor
amid
open
firing
incident
or
she
was
there
to
get
support
herself
amid
money
laundering
allegations.
Wearing
a
black
colored
tan
top,
Shilpa
paired
her
outfit
with
jeans
as
she
held
her
mother's
hands
who
was
wearing
a
pink
colored
suit.
The
video
of
Shilpa
and
Sunanda
visiitng
Salman's
house
is
getting
viral
on
social
media
since
no
one
knows
the
real
reason
behind
the
actress'
visit.
SHIPLA
SHETTY
ARRIVES
AT
SALMAN
KHAN'S
HOUSE
AMID
MONEY
LAUNDERING
ACCUSATIONS
Shilpa
and
her
mother's
video
where
both
are
coming
out
of
the
car
is
getting
viral
on
social
media.
Viral
Bhayani
uploaded
the
video
where
the
duo
is
seen
outside
Galaxy
Apartment.
This
made
a
fan
comment,
"and
suddenly
shilpa
shetty
ko
aaj
yaad
aaya
ki
"friend" salman
khan
ke
gharpe
firing
hui
h
milke
aati
hu
because
ED
seized
her
house."
Seeing
Shilpa
come
in
support
of
Salman
Khan
made
one
comment,
"Power
hai
bhaii
ka."
One
joked,
"And
ED
arrives
at
her
place."
ED
tweeted
on
Thursday,
April
18,
that
they
have
seized
87.79
crore
worth
properties
of
the
actress
and
her
husband
under
PMLA,
Prevention
of
Money
Laundering
Act.
The
seized
properties
include
the
couple's
Juhu
beach
house
that
is
under
Shilpa's
name,
their
Pune
based
bunglow,
and
equity
shares
in
the
name
of
Raj
Kundra.
ED
tweeted,
"ED,
Mumbai
has
provisionally
attached
immovable
and
movable
properties
worth
Rs.
97.79
Crore
belonging
to
Ripu
Sudan
Kundra
aka
Raj
Kundra
under
the
provisions
of
PMLA,
2002."
It
further
added,
"The
attached
properties
include
Residential
flat
situated
in
Juhu
presently
in
the
name
of
Smt.
Shilpa
Shetty,
Residential
Bunglow
situated
in
Pune
and
Equity
shares
in
the
name
of
Raj
Kundra."
Story first published: Thursday, April 18, 2024, 17:58 [IST]