Shilpa Shetty Arrives At Salman Khan’s Home Amid ED Property Seize, Fans React On VIRAL Video: Aaj Yaad Aaya..

Shilpa Shetty Visits Salman Khan House: Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra is bagging the headlines today as their Rs 97.79 crore property in under provision of ED amid money launderig case. Amid all the trouble the couplke is facing recentlt, Shilpa was seen going to Salman Khan's house along with her mother Sunanda Shetty. Amid their personal crisis, it was not confirmed whether Shipla was there at Galaxy Apartment to show support to the actor amid open firing incident or she was there to get support herself amid money laundering allegations. Wearing a black colored tan top, Shilpa paired her outfit with jeans as she held her mother's hands who was wearing a pink colored suit. The video of Shilpa and Sunanda visiitng Salman's house is getting viral on social media since no one knows the real reason behind the actress' visit.

SHIPLA SHETTY ARRIVES AT SALMAN KHAN'S HOUSE AMID MONEY LAUNDERING ACCUSATIONS

Shilpa and her mother's video where both are coming out of the car is getting viral on social media. Viral Bhayani uploaded the video where the duo is seen outside Galaxy Apartment. This made a fan comment, "and suddenly shilpa shetty ko aaj yaad aaya ki "friend" salman khan ke gharpe firing hui h milke aati hu because ED seized her house." Seeing Shilpa come in support of Salman Khan made one comment, "Power hai bhaii ka." One joked, "And ED arrives at her place."

SHILPA SHETTY & KARAN KUNDRA'S 98 CRORE PROPERTY SEIZED AMID MONEY LAUNDERING CASE

ED tweeted on Thursday, April 18, that they have seized 87.79 crore worth properties of the actress and her husband under PMLA, Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The seized properties include the couple's Juhu beach house that is under Shilpa's name, their Pune based bunglow, and equity shares in the name of Raj Kundra.

ED tweeted, "ED, Mumbai has provisionally attached immovable and movable properties worth Rs. 97.79 Crore belonging to Ripu Sudan Kundra aka Raj Kundra under the provisions of PMLA, 2002." It further added, "The attached properties include Residential flat situated in Juhu presently in the name of Smt. Shilpa Shetty, Residential Bunglow situated in Pune and Equity shares in the name of Raj Kundra."