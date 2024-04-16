Shinda Shinda No Papa: Gippy Grewal & Son Shinda Release New Song, Hina Khan Adds Tadka
The Punjabi film 'Shinda Shinda No Papa' released its title track starring Gippy and Shinda Grewal alongside Hina Khan, offering a fresh take on the nursery rhyme 'Johnny, Johnny, Yes Papa' set against Canada's urban landscapes. The song's lively rendition and the real-life father-son duo's chemistry make it an instant hit.
Shinda
Shinda
No
Papa
song:
The
Punjabi
film
industry
is
buzzing
with
the
newest
release
from
the
movie
'Shinda
Shinda
No
Papa'.
Today
marks
the
debut
of
its
title
track,
featuring
the
dynamic
duo
Gippy
and
Shinda
Grewal
for
the
first
time
in
a
film.
Alongside
the
duo,
the
track
stars
the
talented
Hina
Khan.
The
song
offers
a
fresh
and
lively
rendition
of
the
well-loved
nursery
rhyme
'Johnny,
Johnny,
Yes
Papa',
blending
it
with
the
picturesque
urban
landscapes
of
Canada.
GIPPY
GREWAL-SHINDA
GREWAL
IMPRESS
IN
NEW
SONG,
HINA
KHAN
ADDS
TADKA
The
Grewals
lend
their
voices
to
the
track,
with
lyrics
by
Kumaar
and
music
by
Jatinder
Shah,
also
known
as
Shah
&
Shah.
The
song
narrates
a
playful
tale
of
a
father
and
his
son's
misadventures,
enhanced
by
the
real-life
bond
between
Gippy
and
Shinda.
This
connection
brings
an
element
of
authenticity
and
warmth
to
the
video,
making
it
an
engaging
watch.
The
innovative
twist
to
the
nursery
rhyme
has
made
the
track
an
instant
hit,
captivating
listeners
with
its
catchy
rhythm.
Gippy
Grewal
expressed
his
enthusiasm
for
the
song,
"A
desi
twist
on
the
classic
'Johnny
Johnny'
turns
it
into
a
fun,
peppy
anthem.
Shooting
this
lively
banter
track
with
my
son
was
a
blast—it
captures
our
real-life
bond
with
a
humorous
twist.
I
can't
wait
for
our
fans
to
groove
to
it
and
join
in
the
fun."
Siddharth
Anand
Kumar,
Sr.
Vice
President
of
Films
&
Events,
commented
on
the
track's
release,
"The
title
track
is
really
catchy
and
sets
the
tone
for
the
film.
We
believe
the
audience
will
be
hooked
to
this
track
and
are
excited
for
them
to
hear
the
upcoming
songs
from
this
hilarious
and
heartwarming
album."
Amarpreet
GS
Chhabra,
the
film's
director,
shared
insights
into
the
filming
process,
"Shooting
with
Gippy
and
Shinda
was
an
absolute
delight.
Their
energy
and
natural
rapport
really
shine
through
in
the
video,
bringing
out
the
essence
of
their
relationship
in
every
frame."
The
title
track
has
been
made
available
on
all
major
streaming
platforms.
Fans
are
eagerly
awaiting
the
theatrical
release
of
'Shinda
Shinda
No
Papa'
on
May
10,
2024.
The
film
promises
a
wholesome
entertainment
package
filled
with
laughter,
drama,
and
captivating
music,
positioning
itself
as
a
must-watch
family
entertainer
for
the
season.