Shinda Shinda No Papa: Gippy Grewal & Son Shinda Release New Song, Hina Khan Adds Tadka

Shinda Shinda No Papa song: The Punjabi film industry is buzzing with the newest release from the movie 'Shinda Shinda No Papa'. Today marks the debut of its title track, featuring the dynamic duo Gippy and Shinda Grewal for the first time in a film. Alongside the duo, the track stars the talented Hina Khan. The song offers a fresh and lively rendition of the well-loved nursery rhyme 'Johnny, Johnny, Yes Papa', blending it with the picturesque urban landscapes of Canada.

GIPPY GREWAL-SHINDA GREWAL IMPRESS IN NEW SONG, HINA KHAN ADDS TADKA

The Grewals lend their voices to the track, with lyrics by Kumaar and music by Jatinder Shah, also known as Shah & Shah. The song narrates a playful tale of a father and his son's misadventures, enhanced by the real-life bond between Gippy and Shinda. This connection brings an element of authenticity and warmth to the video, making it an engaging watch. The innovative twist to the nursery rhyme has made the track an instant hit, captivating listeners with its catchy rhythm.



Gippy Grewal expressed his enthusiasm for the song, "A desi twist on the classic 'Johnny Johnny' turns it into a fun, peppy anthem. Shooting this lively banter track with my son was a blast—it captures our real-life bond with a humorous twist. I can't wait for our fans to groove to it and join in the fun."

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Sr. Vice President of Films & Events, commented on the track's release, "The title track is really catchy and sets the tone for the film. We believe the audience will be hooked to this track and are excited for them to hear the upcoming songs from this hilarious and heartwarming album."

Amarpreet GS Chhabra, the film's director, shared insights into the filming process, "Shooting with Gippy and Shinda was an absolute delight. Their energy and natural rapport really shine through in the video, bringing out the essence of their relationship in every frame."

The title track has been made available on all major streaming platforms. Fans are eagerly awaiting the theatrical release of 'Shinda Shinda No Papa' on May 10, 2024. The film promises a wholesome entertainment package filled with laughter, drama, and captivating music, positioning itself as a must-watch family entertainer for the season.