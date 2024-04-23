Shraddha Kapoor Channels Inner Saleswoman, Sells Jewelry Worth Rs 11K In First Attempt- VIRAL VIDEO
Shraddha
Kapoor
viral
video:
Shraddha
Kapoor,
the
beloved
actress
of
India,
has
recently
taken
on
a
new
role,
that
of
a
saleswoman
for
the
jewelry
brand
Palmonas.
Known
for
her
significant
social
media
following
and
her
ability
to
influence
market
trends,
Kapoor's
venture
into
this
new
role
has
caught
the
attention
of
her
fans
and
consumers
alike.
A
viral
comment
she
made
on
a
fan
account
a
few
months
ago
led
to
a
lucrative
brand
deal
with
Palmonas,
showcasing
her
power
as
a
brand
ambassador.
SHRADDHA
KAPOOR
TURNS
SALESWOMAN
On
her
debut
as
a
saleswoman,
Kapoor
managed
to
sell
jewelry
worth
Rs
10,900.
Sharing
her
experience
on
social
media,
she
playfully
asked
her
fans
to
rate
her
sales
skills.
The
video
she
posted
featured
her
interacting
with
customers,
highlighting
the
challenges
faced
in
a
sales
role.
Kapoor's
comment,
"Sales
lagta
asaan
hein
but
hota
bahut
mushkil
hai," translates
to
"Selling
seems
easy
but
is
quite
difficult,"
reflecting
her
newfound
appreciation
for
the
profession.
Besides
her
foray
into
the
business
world,
Kapoor
is
also
making
waves
in
the
film
industry.
She
is
set
to
appear
in
the
highly
anticipated
sequel
"Stree
2".
Furthermore,
rumors
are
circulating
about
her
involvement
in
"No
Entry
2" alongside
Kriti
Sanon,
Manushi
Chhillar,
Arjun
Kapoor,
Varun
Dhawan,
and
Diljit
Dosanjh,
promising
exciting
developments
in
her
acting
career.
Shraddha
Kapoor's
transition
from
actress
to
saleswoman
for
a
day
not
only
highlights
her
versatility
but
also
her
ability
to
connect
with
the
audience
in
unique
ways.
Her
engagement
with
fans
and
customers
alike
demonstrates
her
commitment
to
her
roles,
whether
on
the
silver
screen
or
in
the
sales
industry.
As
Kapoor
continues
to
explore
new
avenues,
her
fans
eagerly
await
her
upcoming
projects
and
endorsements,
proving
her
status
as
a
darling
actress
of
the
nation
remains
unchallenged.