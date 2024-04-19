Exclusive! Shreyas Talpade On His Health After Heart Attack, "If Your Health Is Fine Then..."

Shreyas Talpade Health Update: In December last year, we got the shocking news that Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack while shooting for Welcome To Jungle. The actor was rushed to the hospital, and now, after around four months, the actor is back in action and he has started working again. Filmibeat recently interacted with Shreyas and spoke to him about his health after heart attack.

When asked an update on his health, the actor said, "I am better now thanks to the almighty and thanks to everybody's good wishes, blessings, and prayers. But, what I am happy about it that someone has to go through a certain thing for some other person to realise the importance of that particular thing. I am glad that a lot of my friends, cuosins, and a lot of people I meet also, they come up to me, and tell me, 'We were scared, but we immeditaely went and did a check up; we are trying to be little more careful about our health'."

"That is the most important thing; health is wealth, which unfortunately you realise sometimes after an accident like this. If your health is fine then everything is okay, nothing is more important than that," he added.

Shreyas Talpade Upcoming Movies

Shreyas starrer Luv You Shankar has hit the big screens today. The movie also stars Tanishaa Mukerji in the lead role. Apart from Welcome To Jungle, Shreyas has Kartam Bhugtam and Emergency lined up. The latter, which is directed by Kangana Ranaut, is slated to release in June this year, and Shreyas will be seen playing the role of former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee in it. Meanwhile, Welcome To The Jungle is slated to release on 20th December 2024. So, that will be a Christmas weekend release.

