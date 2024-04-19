Exclusive! Shreyas Talpade On His Health After Heart Attack, "If Your Health Is Fine Then..."

Shreyas
Talpade
Health
Update:
In
December
last
year,
we
got
the
shocking
news
that
Shreyas
Talpade
suffered
a
heart
attack
while
shooting
for
Welcome
To
Jungle.
The
actor
was
rushed
to
the
hospital,
and
now,
after
around
four
months,
the
actor
is
back
in
action
and
he
has
started
working
again.
Filmibeat
recently
interacted
with
Shreyas
and
spoke
to
him
about
his
health
after
heart
attack.
When
asked
an
update
on
his
health,
the
actor
said,
"I
am
better
now
thanks
to
the
almighty
and
thanks
to
everybody's
good
wishes,
blessings,
and
prayers.
But,
what
I
am
happy
about
it
that
someone
has
to
go
through
a
certain
thing
for
some
other
person
to
realise
the
importance
of
that
particular
thing.
I
am
glad
that
a
lot
of
my
friends,
cuosins,
and
a
lot
of
people
I
meet
also,
they
come
up
to
me,
and
tell
me,
'We
were
scared,
but
we
immeditaely
went
and
did
a
check
up;
we
are
trying
to
be
little
more
careful
about
our
health'."
"That
is
the
most
important
thing;
health
is
wealth,
which
unfortunately
you
realise
sometimes
after
an
accident
like
this.
If
your
health
is
fine
then
everything
is
okay,
nothing
is
more
important
than
that," he
added.
Shreyas
Talpade
Upcoming
Movies
Shreyas
starrer
Luv
You
Shankar
has
hit
the
big
screens
today.
The
movie
also
stars
Tanishaa
Mukerji
in
the
lead
role.
Apart
from
Welcome
To
Jungle,
Shreyas
has
Kartam
Bhugtam
and
Emergency
lined
up.
The
latter,
which
is
directed
by
Kangana
Ranaut,
is
slated
to
release
in
June
this
year,
and
Shreyas
will
be
seen
playing
the
role
of
former
Prime
Minister,
Atal
Bihari
Vajpayee
in
it.
Meanwhile,
Welcome
To
The
Jungle
is
slated
to
release
on
20th
December
2024.
So,
that
will
be
a
Christmas
weekend
release.
Are
you
excited
for
Shreyas'
upcoming
films?
Story first published: Friday, April 19, 2024, 18:41 [IST]