Siddhant Chaturvedi And Alia Bhatt Team Up For Thrilling New Project Post Gully Boy

Remember
the
electrifying
energy
of
Siddhant
Chaturvedi
and
Alia
Bhatt
in
Gully
Boy?
Well,
get
ready
for
a
new
dose
of
their
sizzling
chemistry,
albeit
in
a
slightly
cooler
(literally)
setting!
The
talented
duo
recently
collaborated
on
a
new
project.
This
time
around,
Siddhant
and
Alia
teamed
up
for
a
thrilling
project.
Previously,
Siddhant
and
Alia
spoke
about
how
they
are
doing
stunts,
calling
them
"Bohot
hard." Now,
we
can
see
why.
This
exciting
project
finds
them
defying
gravity
in
a
well
of
death,
performing
bike
tricks
with
fierce
fearlessness.
While
rumors
of
a
full-fledged
Siddhant-Alia
project
have
been
swirling
for
a
while,
this
action-packed
project
serves
as
a
fun
reunion
for
the
fans
who
loved
their
on-screen
friendship
in
Gully
Boy.
Speaking
of
the
professional
front,
Siddhant
was
last
seen
in
Netflix's
original
film
Kho
Gaye
Hum
Kahan.
He
has
a
bunch
of
projects
in
his
kitty
including
Yudhra.
Reportedly,
he
will
also
romance
Mrunal
Thakur
in
a
Sanjay
Leela
Bhansali
film.
Meanwhile,
Alia's
last
big
screen
release
was
Rocky
Aur
rani
Kii
Prem
Kahaani.
She
has
multiple
projects
in
the
pipeline
including
Jigra
and
Love
and
War,
among
others.