Siddhant Chaturvedi And Alia Bhatt Team Up For Thrilling New Project Post Gully Boy

Remember the electrifying energy of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Alia Bhatt in Gully Boy? Well, get ready for a new dose of their sizzling chemistry, albeit in a slightly cooler (literally) setting! The talented duo recently collaborated on a new project. This time around, Siddhant and Alia teamed up for a thrilling project. Previously, Siddhant and Alia spoke about how they are doing stunts, calling them "Bohot hard." Now, we can see why. This exciting project finds them defying gravity in a well of death, performing bike tricks with fierce fearlessness.

While rumors of a full-fledged Siddhant-Alia project have been swirling for a while, this action-packed project serves as a fun reunion for the fans who loved their on-screen friendship in Gully Boy.

Speaking of the professional front, Siddhant was last seen in Netflix's original film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. He has a bunch of projects in his kitty including Yudhra. Reportedly, he will also romance Mrunal Thakur in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. Meanwhile, Alia's last big screen release was Rocky Aur rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She has multiple projects in the pipeline including Jigra and Love and War, among others.