Siddharth Anand-Saif Ali Khan To Reunite After 17 Years For Jewel Thief?
After 17 years since their last hit, Siddharth Anand and Saif Ali Khan rekindle their cinematic partnership with 'Jewel Thief'. Featuring a star-studded cast and an international shooting schedule, the project promises excitement among fans and adds to the anticipation of its OTT platform premiere.
After
a
hiatus
of
17
years
since
their
last
collaboration,
the
director-actor
duo
Siddharth
Anand
and
Saif
Ali
Khan
have
sparked
excitement
among
fans
as
they
were
recently
spotted
together
outside
Marflix
Pictures.
Their
previous
projects,
Salaam
Namaste
(2005)
and
Ta
Ra
Rum
Pum
(2007),
were
well-received,
setting
high
expectations
for
their
potential
reunion.
While
there
hasn't
been
an
official
announcement,
the
buzz
is
undeniable.
Amidst
the
swirling
rumors,
media
reports
suggest
that
Siddharth
Anand
is
at
the
helm
of
producing
'Jewel
Thief,'
which
stars
Saif
Ali
Khan
alongside
Jaideep
Ahlawat,
Kunal
Kapoor,
and
Nikita
Dutta.
This
highly
anticipated
project
also
saw
Siddharth
Anand
and
producer
Mamta
Anand
meeting
with
Saif
Ali
Khan
and
Kunal
Kapoor
at
the
Marflix
Pictures
office.
Directed
by
Robbie
Grewal,
'Jewel
Thief’
is
currently
in
the
production
stage,
with
an
international
shooting
schedule
lined
up
for
May.
The
project,
under
the
production
banner
of
Siddharth
Anand
and
Mamta
Anand,
is
set
to
premiere
on
a
leading
OTT
platform.
This
reunion
has
certainly
set
tongues
wagging,
and
if
the
reports
are
to
be
believed,
'Jewel
Thief’
is
shaping
up
to
be
an
exciting
addition
to
the
Indian
cinematic
landscape.
As
the
production
progresses,
fans
eagerly
await
official
confirmation
and
further
details
about
the
project.