Sikandar: Salman Khan’s Big Announcement On Eid 2024 Leaves Netizens Elated; Fans Say ‘Eidi Ke Liye Shukriya’

Salman
Khan's
Next
Movie
Revealed
On
Eid
2024:
Fans
are
majorly
missing
Salman
Khan's
Dhamaka
performance
this
Eid.
For
years,
Salman's
movie
releases
and
Eid
celebrations
have
been
inseparable.
However,
it's
a
departure
from
tradition
this
time,
as
none
of
Salman's
films
hit
the
screens
for
Eid.
But
fret
not,
the
dry
spell
won't
last
for
long.
Salman
has
spilled
the
beans
that
his
next
movie
will
grace
the
silver
screen
next
year,
marking
a
triumphant
return
to
the
Eid
festivities.
The
actor
announced
on
Thursday
that
his
upocming
film
that
is
titled
"Sikandar" will
be
released
in
theaters
on
Eid
2025.
Salman
wrote
on
Twitter,
"Iss
Eid
'Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan'
aur
'Maidaan'
ko
dekho
aur
agli
Eid
Sikandar
se
aa
kar
milo....
Wish
u
all
Eid
Mubarak!"
As
the
actor
announced
the
BIG
news,
fans
went
crazy
on
social
media.
One
tweeted,
"EID
only
belongs
to
#SalmanKhan
Film
.
Waiting
for
#Eid2025
for
#Sikandar
as
@BeingSalmanKhan
."
Another
claimed,
"The
REAL
#Sikandar
of
Eid
is
back
&
2025
box-office
will
re-write
history
beyond
anything
seen.
It
will
be
@BeingSalmanKhan
year
&
the
build-up
from
now
towards
the
release
will
be
worth
watching."
Another
wrote,
"Next
Eid
#SalmanKhan
waiting."
Since
there
is
no
movie
release
this
Eid,
Salman
gave
his
fans
Eidi
by
announcing
the
release
date
of
his
upcoming
movie.
After
receiving
the
good
news,
one
tweeted,
"SIKANDER
Perfect
Suit
You
Megastar
#SalmanKhan𓃵
Sikander
Of
Indian
Cinema
🫡🔥
#Sikandar
To
Conquer
The
Boxoffice
Next
Eid
2025,
Get
Set
Ready
Salmaniacs
Eid
Mubarak
@BeingSalmanKhan
Bhai
Eidi
Dene
Ke
Liye
Shukriya."
Another
wrote,
"#SalmanKhan
is
back
in
game
🔥
#Sikandar
coming
next
Eid!
Fans
got
their
Eidi
&
how."
As
of
now,
much
details
about
Salman's
upcoming
movie
Sikander
has
not
been
revealed.
It
has
onlu
been
announced
that
the
movie
is
directedby
AR
Murugadoss
and
is
produced
by
Sajid
Nadiadwala
under
NGE
movies
and
Warda
Nadiadwala
banners.
It
is
speculated
that
the
title
of
the
movie
is
"Sikandar"
and
Salman
will
be
in
the
titular
role
in
it.