English Edition
circle Bigg Boss
bredcrumb bredcrumb

Singham Again: Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone's Singham Pose Goes VIRAL! Fan Says, "Mother Is Serving"

By
Deepika Padukone Singham Again

Deepika Padukone Recreates Singham Pose: Deepika Padukone is having a gala time, both personally and professionally. Mom-to-be Deepika, who is all set to welcome her first child with hubby Ranveer Singh in September this year, will don the cop avatar for Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The Chennai Express actress essays the role of the 'most brutal and violent' police officer named Shakti Shetty in the third installment of the Singham franchise. While all eyes are on Rohit's next directorial, DP's new Singham pic has set the internet on fire.

Deepika Padukone Recreates Singham Pose:

A while back, Rohit Shetty took to Instagram and shared a new pic of Deepika in her cop avatar, in which she is seen recreating Ajay Devgn's iconic singham pose.

Dropping the stunning pic of his 'Lady Singham', the filmmaker captioned his post, "MY HERO... REEL MEIN BHI AUR REAL MEIN BHI! LADY SINGHAM!!! @deepikapadukone"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

Deepika Padukone Looks Insanely GORGEOUS In Classic Black Off-Shoulder Gown, Flaunts New TattooDeepika Padukone Looks Insanely GORGEOUS In Classic Black Off-Shoulder Gown, Flaunts New Tattoo

Fans React To Rohit Shetty's New Post Ft Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone

Rohit's new post ft mom-to-be Deepika Padukone is going viral on the internet and fans can't stop gushing over her look. Soon after this, fan started to drool over the actress and express their excitement in the comment section.

One of her fans took to the comment section and wrote, "GOAT performance on the way," while another one commented, "Deepika Padukone as Shakti Shetty will break all the box office records!!! 💥😍"

A third user wrote, "Who needs a superhero when Deepika is in uniform? 💥" Another fan couldn't stop gushing over the pregnanct actress' new look. The fan commented, "Mother is serving with her new uniforms ❤️"

Deepika Padukone Pregnancy: When Ranveer Revealed If He Wants Baby Boy Or Girl & His Answer Will Melt HeartsDeepika Padukone Pregnancy: When Ranveer Revealed If He Wants Baby Boy Or Girl & His Answer Will Melt Hearts

More About Singham Again

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again boats a power-packed ensemble cast, comprising Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh reprising their roles as Bajirao Singham, Veer Sooryavanshi and Sangram Bhalerao respectively, along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff.

The cop actioner is scheduled to hit cinemas on 15 August 2024.

Comments

Story first published: Friday, April 19, 2024, 20:52 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 19, 2024
More From FilmiBeat
Prev
Next
Read more about: deepika padukone singham again

Advertisement

Latest Stories
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X
Close
X