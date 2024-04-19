Singham Again: Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone's Singham Pose Goes VIRAL! Fan Says, "Mother Is Serving"

Deepika
Padukone
Recreates
Singham
Pose:
Deepika
Padukone
is
having
a
gala
time,
both
personally
and
professionally.
Mom-to-be
Deepika,
who
is
all
set
to
welcome
her
first
child
with
hubby
Ranveer
Singh
in
September
this
year,
will
don
the
cop
avatar
for
Rohit
Shetty's
Singham
Again.
The
Chennai
Express
actress
essays
the
role
of
the
'most
brutal
and
violent'
police
officer
named
Shakti
Shetty
in
the
third
installment
of
the
Singham
franchise.
While
all
eyes
are
on
Rohit's
next
directorial,
DP's
new
Singham
pic
has
set
the
internet
on
fire.
Deepika
Padukone
Recreates
Singham
Pose:
A
while
back,
Rohit
Shetty
took
to
Instagram
and
shared
a
new
pic
of
Deepika
in
her
cop
avatar,
in
which
she
is
seen
recreating
Ajay
Devgn's
iconic
singham
pose.
Dropping
the
stunning
pic
of
his
'Lady
Singham',
the
filmmaker
captioned
his
post,
"MY
HERO...
REEL
MEIN
BHI
AUR
REAL
MEIN
BHI!
LADY
SINGHAM!!!
@deepikapadukone"
Fans
React
To
Rohit
Shetty's
New
Post
Ft
Mom-To-Be
Deepika
Padukone
Rohit's
new
post
ft
mom-to-be
Deepika
Padukone
is
going
viral
on
the
internet
and
fans
can't
stop
gushing
over
her
look.
Soon
after
this,
fan
started
to
drool
over
the
actress
and
express
their
excitement
in
the
comment
section.
One
of
her
fans
took
to
the
comment
section
and
wrote,
"GOAT
performance
on
the
way,"
while
another
one
commented,
"Deepika
Padukone
as
Shakti
Shetty
will
break
all
the
box
office
records!!!
💥😍"
A
third
user
wrote,
"Who
needs
a
superhero
when
Deepika
is
in
uniform?
💥"
Another
fan
couldn't
stop
gushing
over
the
pregnanct
actress'
new
look.
The
fan
commented,
"Mother
is
serving
with
her
new
uniforms
❤️"
Directed
by
Rohit
Shetty,
Singham
Again
boats
a
power-packed
ensemble
cast,
comprising
Ajay
Devgn,
Akshay
Kumar,
Ranveer
Singh
reprising
their
roles
as
Bajirao
Singham,
Veer
Sooryavanshi
and
Sangram
Bhalerao
respectively,
along
with
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan,
Deepika
Padukone,
Arjun
Kapoor
and
Tiger
Shroff.
The
cop
actioner
is
scheduled
to
hit
cinemas
on
15
August
2024.
Story first published: Friday, April 19, 2024, 20:52 [IST]