Singham Again: Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone's Singham Pose Goes VIRAL! Fan Says, "Mother Is Serving"

Deepika Padukone Recreates Singham Pose: Deepika Padukone is having a gala time, both personally and professionally. Mom-to-be Deepika, who is all set to welcome her first child with hubby Ranveer Singh in September this year, will don the cop avatar for Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The Chennai Express actress essays the role of the 'most brutal and violent' police officer named Shakti Shetty in the third installment of the Singham franchise. While all eyes are on Rohit's next directorial, DP's new Singham pic has set the internet on fire.

A while back, Rohit Shetty took to Instagram and shared a new pic of Deepika in her cop avatar, in which she is seen recreating Ajay Devgn's iconic singham pose.

Dropping the stunning pic of his 'Lady Singham', the filmmaker captioned his post, "MY HERO... REEL MEIN BHI AUR REAL MEIN BHI! LADY SINGHAM!!! @deepikapadukone"

Fans React To Rohit Shetty's New Post Ft Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone

Rohit's new post ft mom-to-be Deepika Padukone is going viral on the internet and fans can't stop gushing over her look. Soon after this, fan started to drool over the actress and express their excitement in the comment section.

One of her fans took to the comment section and wrote, "GOAT performance on the way," while another one commented, "Deepika Padukone as Shakti Shetty will break all the box office records!!! 💥😍"

A third user wrote, "Who needs a superhero when Deepika is in uniform? 💥" Another fan couldn't stop gushing over the pregnanct actress' new look. The fan commented, "Mother is serving with her new uniforms ❤️"

More About Singham Again

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again boats a power-packed ensemble cast, comprising Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh reprising their roles as Bajirao Singham, Veer Sooryavanshi and Sangram Bhalerao respectively, along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff.

The cop actioner is scheduled to hit cinemas on 15 August 2024.