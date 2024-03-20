Sonu Nigam Praises Kartik Aaryan And This Reason Will Warm Your Hearts

Kartik Aaryan is one of the biggest names in the Indian Entertainment Industry. The young global superstar without any background or support, has made a name for himself in the cinema and has gained a loyal fan base across the globe. Despite being the biggest superstar in the nation, Kartik Aaryan is the man who always looks after his team and the artists or co-actors.

Time and again, an example of it has been witnessed and recently, the singer Sonu Nigam heaped praises on Kartik Aaryan as he shared the throwback pictures from the song recording days of Shehzaada. Sharing the picture on social media, Sonu Nigam captioned,

"Every song can be envisaged in innumerable ways, expressed in multitudes of emotions. But some songs need special attention. Then you need the actor to come and work with you to get the perfect end result. For the first time, I requested the actor to come and help me with the song to get its correct delivery. And Kartik made sure he was around. Some memorable pictures of a memorable session of a memorable song. "

The words by Sonu Nigam show the impact Kartik Aaryan leaves on the persons he works with Sonu Nigam in this picture also thanked Kartik Aaryan for getting the song done right during the recording session. The heartthrob is one of the most loved young superstars.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Kabir Khan-directed Chandu Champion which will be released in cinemas on June 2024. Besides this, he has begun shooting for his next release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which is locked for Diwali 2024 release and he will join hands with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions for period drama and also will be seen in Anurag Basu's romantic drama