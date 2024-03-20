Sonu Nigam Praises Kartik Aaryan And This Reason Will Warm Your Hearts

Kartik
Aaryan
is
one
of
the
biggest
names
in
the
Indian
Entertainment
Industry.
The
young
global
superstar
without
any
background
or
support,
has
made
a
name
for
himself
in
the
cinema
and
has
gained
a
loyal
fan
base
across
the
globe.
Despite
being
the
biggest
superstar
in
the
nation,
Kartik
Aaryan
is
the
man
who
always
looks
after
his
team
and
the
artists
or
co-actors.
Time
and
again,
an
example
of
it
has
been
witnessed
and
recently,
the
singer
Sonu
Nigam
heaped
praises
on
Kartik
Aaryan
as
he
shared
the
throwback
pictures
from
the
song
recording
days
of
Shehzaada.
Sharing
the
picture
on
social
media,
Sonu
Nigam
captioned,
"Every
song
can
be
envisaged
in
innumerable
ways,
expressed
in
multitudes
of
emotions.
But
some
songs
need
special
attention.
Then
you
need
the
actor
to
come
and
work
with
you
to
get
the
perfect
end
result.
For
the
first
time,
I
requested
the
actor
to
come
and
help
me
with
the
song
to
get
its
correct
delivery.
And
Kartik
made
sure
he
was
around.
Some
memorable
pictures
of
a
memorable
session
of
a
memorable
song.
"
The
words
by
Sonu
Nigam
show
the
impact
Kartik
Aaryan
leaves
on
the
persons
he
works
with
Sonu
Nigam
in
this
picture
also
thanked
Kartik
Aaryan
for
getting
the
song
done
right
during
the
recording
session.
The
heartthrob
is
one
of
the
most
loved
young
superstars.
Meanwhile,
Kartik
Aaryan
will
be
next
seen
in
Kabir
Khan-directed
Chandu
Champion
which
will
be
released
in
cinemas
on
June
2024.
Besides
this,
he
has
begun
shooting
for
his
next
release
Bhool
Bhulaiyaa
3,
which
is
locked
for
Diwali
2024
release
and
he
will
join
hands
with
Karan
Johar's
Dharma
Productions
for
period
drama
and
also
will
be
seen
in
Anurag
Basu's
romantic
drama
Story first published: Wednesday, March 20, 2024, 14:32 [IST]