South Actress Srijita Ghosh Opens Up On Making Bollywood Debut With 'Love Dobaara'

Srijita Ghosh new film: Popular South Indian actress Srijita Ghosh is set to make her highly anticipated debut in Bollywood in the upcoming film 'Love Dobaara,' directed by Kamal K Thakur. In this romantic drama, Ghosh will grace the screen as the leading lady alongside the distinguished actor Vijay Raj, who will play a pivotal role.

Srijita Ghosh On Her Bollywood Debut

It goes without saying that the actress is super excited about her Bollywood debut. "I feel really blessed to work in multiple industries. As an actor, I always love to accept challenges," she said.

Hailing from Kolkata, Srijita's journey to stardom is a testament to her passion and dedication. A trained classical dancer, she earned a Bachelor's degree in science before embarking on her acting career. With her remarkable talent and captivating presence, Srijita made a notable mark in the Telugu film industry, solidifying her status as a rising star.

Ask her about the list of directors she yearns to work with in Bollywood and she said in one breath, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir, Imtiaz Ali sir, Shoojit Sircar sir, Vidhu Vinod Chopra sir...the list goes on."

Who Is Srijita Ghosh? All You Need To Know

In fact, she is always looking for characters where she can challenge herself to become a better actress. "The characters should excite me to perform... something which is relatable may be to our daily lives, socially relevant or historical, biographical. I am game for anything that would excite me as an actor," said the young actress.

Srijita's ascent in the entertainment industry continues with an exciting lineup of upcoming projects, showcasing her versatility and prowess. She is set to woo audiences in the Kannada film 'Usire Usire' alongside the acclaimed Kichha Sudeep. Additionally, Ghosh will captivate viewers in the multi-lingual extravaganza 'Adhiparvam,' spanning Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages, starring alongside Laxmi Manchu.

Furthermore, audiences can look forward to her enthralling performance in the upcoming Telugu film 'Nature,' in collaboration with Amazon Prime, where she will share the screen with Priyadarshi.

Her stellar performance in the Telugu film 'Katha Venuka Katha' alongside Viswant Dudumpudi garnered her widespread acclaim and further solidified her position as a promising talent in the industry.

As Srijita ventures into the world of Bollywood with 'Love Dobaara,' she brings with her a wealth of talent, passion, and dedication, promising audiences an unforgettable cinematic experience.