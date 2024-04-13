Amar Singh Chamkila Release: Did You Know Sridevi Wanted To Work With Late Singer? Here's What Happened Next

Photo Credit: Sridevi/Instagram, Pinterest

Sridevi Wanted to Work With Amar Singh Chamkila: As Amar Singh Chamkila has been successfully running on Netflix, a lot of major incidents are coming out to surprise us. Recently, an old video of one of Chamkila's friends has resurfaced where he revealed that the late veteran actress Sridevi once wanted to work with Chamkila. However, what happened next might surprise you:

Diljit Dosanjh's Chamkila On Netflix: Who Was Amar Singh Chamkila? All About The Punjabi Singer & His Death

Sridevi Wanting To Work With Amar Singh Chamkila

Ever since the Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra starrer Amar Singh Chamkila hit the screen, an old video resurfaced in the internet where Chamkila's friend, Sawarn Sivia, claimed that veteran actress Sridevi was a huge fan of singer Amar Singh Chamkila and wanted to work with him.

What Happened To The Collaboration Of Sridevi And Amar Singh Chamkila?

Sawarn revealed that Sridevi once witnessed Chamkila performing and upon being impressed, she asked the singer for collaboration. However, Chamkila turned down the offer!

According to India Today, he reportedly said, "Sridevi was a fan of Amar Singh Chamkila; she even asked him to be a hero in her film. But he told her he can't speak in Hindi. She offered to get him trained in a month, but he said he would lose ₹10 lakh in that time. Sridevi then agreed to do a Punjabi film with him, but that couldn't happen."

Amar Singh Chamkila On Netflix: Who Was Amarjot Kaur? Everything To Know About Parineeti Chopra's Character

More About Amar Singh Chamkila

Amar Singh Chamkila, also known as Elvis Presley of Punjab, was famous for making controversial music on sensitive subjects like coming of age, drug abuses, infidelity, etc. He was shot dead along with his wife, Amarjot Kaur, in 1988 after getting repetitive death threats for overnight popularity.

Jab We Met and Tamasha fame director Imtiaz Ali is bringing back the magic of Chamkila on Netflix, featuring Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role and Parineeti Chopra as his wife Amarjot.