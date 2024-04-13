Amar Singh Chamkila Release: Did You Know Sridevi Wanted To Work With Late Singer? Here's What Happened Next

Sridevi
Wanted
to
Work
With
Amar
Singh
Chamkila:
As
Amar
Singh
Chamkila
has
been
successfully
running
on
Netflix,
a
lot
of
major
incidents
are
coming
out
to
surprise
us.
Recently,
an
old
video
of
one
of
Chamkila's
friends
has
resurfaced
where
he
revealed
that
the
late
veteran
actress
Sridevi
once
wanted
to
work
with
Chamkila.
However,
what
happened
next
might
surprise
you:
Ever
since
the
Diljit
Dosanjh
and
Parineeti
Chopra
starrer
Amar
Singh
Chamkila
hit
the
screen,
an
old
video
resurfaced
in
the
internet
where
Chamkila's
friend,
Sawarn
Sivia,
claimed
that
veteran
actress
Sridevi
was
a
huge
fan
of
singer
Amar
Singh
Chamkila
and
wanted
to
work
with
him.
What
Happened
To
The
Collaboration
Of
Sridevi
And
Amar
Singh
Chamkila?
Sawarn
revealed
that
Sridevi
once
witnessed
Chamkila
performing
and
upon
being
impressed,
she
asked
the
singer
for
collaboration.
However,
Chamkila
turned
down
the
offer!
According
to
India
Today,
he
reportedly
said,
"Sridevi
was
a
fan
of
Amar
Singh
Chamkila;
she
even
asked
him
to
be
a
hero
in
her
film.
But
he
told
her
he
can't
speak
in
Hindi.
She
offered
to
get
him
trained
in
a
month,
but
he
said
he
would
lose
₹10
lakh
in
that
time.
Sridevi
then
agreed
to
do
a
Punjabi
film
with
him,
but
that
couldn't
happen."
Amar
Singh
Chamkila,
also
known
as
Elvis
Presley
of
Punjab,
was
famous
for
making
controversial
music
on
sensitive
subjects
like
coming
of
age,
drug
abuses,
infidelity,
etc.
He
was
shot
dead
along
with
his
wife,
Amarjot
Kaur,
in
1988
after
getting
repetitive
death
threats
for
overnight
popularity.
Jab
We
Met
and
Tamasha
fame
director
Imtiaz
Ali
is
bringing
back
the
magic
of
Chamkila
on
Netflix,
featuring
Diljit
Dosanjh
in
the
titular
role
and
Parineeti
Chopra
as
his
wife
Amarjot.
Story first published: Saturday, April 13, 2024, 18:05 [IST]