Srikanth- Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne: Netizens Lauds Rajkumar Rao's Performance In Trailer

The
release
of
the
trailer
for
"Srikanth
-
Aa
Raha
Hai
Sabki
Aankhein
Kholne" has
been
a
highly
anticipated
moment
for
fans.
Since
the
unveiling
of
Rajkummar
Rao's
character
in
the
film,
enthusiasts
have
eagerly
awaited
further
glimpses
into
the
storyline.
With
the
trailer
finally
out,
audiences
can't
help
but
admire
Rajkummar
Rao's
remarkable
acting
skills
displayed
in
the
film.
The
trailer
has
garnered
enthusiastic
responses
from
netizens,
who
have
hailed
Rajkummar
Rao's
portrayal
of
the
visually
impaired
industrialist
as
epic.
Some
users
have
even
predicted
that
the
film
will
set
new
records
and
become
a
blockbuster
hit.
Praise
for
Rao's
performance
has
been
widespread,
with
TV
actor
Kanwar
Dhillon
also
commending
his
versatility
and
talent.
The
internet
is
already
buzzing
with
discussions
about
the
film's
potential
success.
"Srikanth
-
Aa
Raha
Hai
Sabki
Aankhein
Kholne"
is
a
biographical
drama
inspired
by
the
true
story
of
Srikanth
Bolla,
a
visually
impaired
industrialist.
The
film
chronicles
his
triumphs
and
challenges,
reflecting
his
indomitable
spirit.
Directed
by
Tushar
Hiranandani
and
produced
by
Gulshan
Kumar,
T-Series,
and
Chalk
N
Cheese
Films
Production
LLP,
the
film
promises
to
be
a
compelling
portrayal
of
Srikanth
Bolla's
journey.
With
a
nationwide
release
scheduled
for
May
10,
2024,
coinciding
with
Akshaya
Tritiya,
anticipation
for
"Srikanth
-
Aa
Raha
Hai
Sabki
Aankhein
Kholne"
is
at
its
peak.
The
collaboration
of
talented
individuals
in
the
production
team,
coupled
with
the
intriguing
storyline,
suggests
that
the
film
will
make
a
significant
impact
on
audiences.
As
the
release
date
approaches,
excitement
continues
to
build,
with
fans
eagerly
awaiting
the
opportunity
to
witness
Srikanth
Bolla's
inspiring
story
on
the
big
screen.
Story first published: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 14:49 [IST]