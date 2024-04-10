Srikanth- Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne: Netizens Lauds Rajkumar Rao's Performance In Trailer

The release of the trailer for "Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne" has been a highly anticipated moment for fans. Since the unveiling of Rajkummar Rao's character in the film, enthusiasts have eagerly awaited further glimpses into the storyline. With the trailer finally out, audiences can't help but admire Rajkummar Rao's remarkable acting skills displayed in the film.

The trailer has garnered enthusiastic responses from netizens, who have hailed Rajkummar Rao's portrayal of the visually impaired industrialist as epic. Some users have even predicted that the film will set new records and become a blockbuster hit. Praise for Rao's performance has been widespread, with TV actor Kanwar Dhillon also commending his versatility and talent. The internet is already buzzing with discussions about the film's potential success.

"Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne" is a biographical drama inspired by the true story of Srikanth Bolla, a visually impaired industrialist. The film chronicles his triumphs and challenges, reflecting his indomitable spirit. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani and produced by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, the film promises to be a compelling portrayal of Srikanth Bolla's journey.

With a nationwide release scheduled for May 10, 2024, coinciding with Akshaya Tritiya, anticipation for "Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne" is at its peak. The collaboration of talented individuals in the production team, coupled with the intriguing storyline, suggests that the film will make a significant impact on audiences. As the release date approaches, excitement continues to build, with fans eagerly awaiting the opportunity to witness Srikanth Bolla's inspiring story on the big screen.