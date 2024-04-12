English Edition
Srikanth Bolla Emotionally Remembers Gulshan Kumar Helping Him During His Struggling Days

Srikanth Bolla Emotionally Remembers Gulshan Kumar

At the trailer launch of the movie "Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne," based on the real-life story of Srikanth Bolla, there was a touching moment. Srikanth got emotional when he remembered how the late Gulshan Kumar had helped him in life. He talked about how Gulshan Kumar's T-Series audio cassettes helped him complete his education, from class 5 to class 10. Srikanth listened to those cassettes repeatedly and they played a big role in his academic success, helping him achieve a high score of 98 percent. Bhushan Kumar, Gulshan Kumar's son, also got emotional hearing Srikanth's story about his father's impact on his life.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series Presents a T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, 'Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne' is directed by Tushar Hiranandani, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar & Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani. The film releases nationwide on the 10th of May 2024 on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

