Srikanth Bolla Emotionally Remembers Gulshan Kumar Helping Him During His Struggling Days

At
the
trailer
launch
of
the
movie
"Srikanth
-
Aa
Raha
Hai
Sabki
Aankhein
Kholne," based
on
the
real-life
story
of
Srikanth
Bolla,
there
was
a
touching
moment.
Srikanth
got
emotional
when
he
remembered
how
the
late
Gulshan
Kumar
had
helped
him
in
life.
He
talked
about
how
Gulshan
Kumar's
T-Series
audio
cassettes
helped
him
complete
his
education,
from
class
5
to
class
10.
Srikanth
listened
to
those
cassettes
repeatedly
and
they
played
a
big
role
in
his
academic
success,
helping
him
achieve
a
high
score
of
98
percent.
Bhushan
Kumar,
Gulshan
Kumar's
son,
also
got
emotional
hearing
Srikanth's
story
about
his
father's
impact
on
his
life.
Gulshan
Kumar
and
T-Series
Presents
a
T-Series
Films
&
Chalk
N
Cheese
Films
Production
LLP,
'Srikanth
-
Aa
Raha
Hai
Sabki
Aankhein
Kholne' is
directed
by
Tushar
Hiranandani,
is
produced
by
Bhushan
Kumar,
Krishan
Kumar
&
Nidhi
Parmar
Hiranandani.
The
film
releases
nationwide
on
the
10th
of
May
2024
on
the
occasion
of
Akshaya
Tritiya.