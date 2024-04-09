Srikanth Trailer Launch Event: Here's How Rajkummar Rao's Film Left Viewers Inspired

The bustling city of Mumbai recently witnessed the unveiling of the trailer for the eagerly awaited film "Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne," a collaboration between T-Series and Chalk N Cheese Films. The event was a star-studded affair with the film's lead, Rajkummar Rao, and other notable personalities like Sharad Kelkar, director Tushar Hiranandani, and producers Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani in attendance. Yet, the spotlight of the evening was stolen by the real-life hero, Srikanth Bolla, alongside his wife Veera Swathi, whose life's story forms the backbone of this film.



Adding to the uniqueness of the event, T-Series aligned with Government directives to enhance accessibility by introducing an audio trailer for the visually and hearing impaired. This initiative follows the recent guidelines by PM Narendra Modi and the I&B Ministry to improve accessibility standards for the public exhibition of feature films. This marked a notable first in the film industry, where a trailer was not just seen but also heard in a theater setting.

"Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne" stands as a testament to human spirit and resilience, with the trailer offering a peek into Srikanth Bolla's life, portrayed compellingly by Rajkummar Rao. The narrative doesn't just focus on his visual impairment but highlights his remarkable character, wit, and the journey of turning what many would see as a limitation into his greatest strength.

Under the direction of Tushar Hiranandani, "Srikanth" promises an immersive cinematic experience. The film features an impressive cast, including Jyotika, Alaya F, and Sharad Kelkar, who add depth and diversity to the storyline. Brought to life by T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, "Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne" is set for a nationwide release on May 10, 2024, coinciding with the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya.

This film not only looks to entertain but also to inspire and enlighten, shedding light on the extraordinary journey of a man who refuses to be defined by his disability. With its talented cast, meaningful storyline, and innovative approach to inclusivity, "Srikanth" is poised to make a significant impact upon its release.