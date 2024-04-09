Srikanth Trailer Launch Event: Here's How Rajkummar Rao's Film Left Viewers Inspired
Mumbai recently hosted the trailer release for 'Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne', a film celebrating the life of Srikanth Bolla. The event highlighted an audio trailer for improved accessibility, making it a pioneering initiative in the film industry.
The
bustling
city
of
Mumbai
recently
witnessed
the
unveiling
of
the
trailer
for
the
eagerly
awaited
film
"Srikanth
-
Aa
Raha
Hai
Sabki
Aankhein
Kholne," a
collaboration
between
T-Series
and
Chalk
N
Cheese
Films.
The
event
was
a
star-studded
affair
with
the
film's
lead,
Rajkummar
Rao,
and
other
notable
personalities
like
Sharad
Kelkar,
director
Tushar
Hiranandani,
and
producers
Bhushan
Kumar
and
Nidhi
Parmar
Hiranandani
in
attendance.
Yet,
the
spotlight
of
the
evening
was
stolen
by
the
real-life
hero,
Srikanth
Bolla,
alongside
his
wife
Veera
Swathi,
whose
life's
story
forms
the
backbone
of
this
film.
Adding to the uniqueness of the event, T-Series aligned with Government directives to enhance accessibility by introducing an audio trailer for the visually and hearing impaired. This initiative follows the recent guidelines by PM Narendra Modi and the I&B Ministry to improve accessibility standards for the public exhibition of feature films. This marked a notable first in the film industry, where a trailer was not just seen but also heard in a theater setting.
"Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne" stands as a testament to human spirit and resilience, with the trailer offering a peek into Srikanth Bolla's life, portrayed compellingly by Rajkummar Rao. The narrative doesn't just focus on his visual impairment but highlights his remarkable character, wit, and the journey of turning what many would see as a limitation into his greatest strength.
Under the direction of Tushar Hiranandani, "Srikanth" promises an immersive cinematic experience. The film features an impressive cast, including Jyotika, Alaya F, and Sharad Kelkar, who add depth and diversity to the storyline. Brought to life by T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, "Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne" is set for a nationwide release on May 10, 2024, coinciding with the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya.
This film not only looks to entertain but also to inspire and enlighten, shedding light on the extraordinary journey of a man who refuses to be defined by his disability. With its talented cast, meaningful storyline, and innovative approach to inclusivity, "Srikanth" is poised to make a significant impact upon its release.