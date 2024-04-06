Srikanth Trailer Release Date: Rajkummar Rao's Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne Trailer Time Is...

Actor Rajkummar Rao has been collecting praises from all fronts for the first look of his upcoming film Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne. The biographical drama is based on the real-life story of the visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla. After the first look on 5th April, the makers are going to release the film's trailer on 9th April.

While it is exciting to get a deeper peek into Srikanth's world fans are already eagerly waiting for the movie to release.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series Present a T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, 'Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne', directed by Tushar Hiranandani, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar & Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani. The upcoming film will hit the silver screens in India on May 10, 2024. The movie is releasing on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.