Srikanth Trailer Release Date: Rajkummar Rao's Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne Trailer Time Is...

Actor
Rajkummar
Rao
has
been
collecting
praises
from
all
fronts
for
the
first
look
of
his
upcoming
film
Srikanth
-
Aa
Raha
Hai
Sabki
Aankhein
Kholne.
The
biographical
drama
is
based
on
the
real-life
story
of
the
visually
impaired
industrialist
Srikanth
Bolla.
After
the
first
look
on
5th
April,
the
makers
are
going
to
release
the
film's
trailer
on
9th
April.
While
it
is
exciting
to
get
a
deeper
peek
into
Srikanth's
world
fans
are
already
eagerly
waiting
for
the
movie
to
release.
Gulshan
Kumar
and
T-Series
Present
a
T-Series
Films
&
Chalk
N
Cheese
Films
Production
LLP,
'Srikanth
-
Aa
Raha
Hai
Sabki
Aankhein
Kholne',
directed
by
Tushar
Hiranandani,
produced
by
Bhushan
Kumar,
Krishan
Kumar
&
Nidhi
Parmar
Hiranandani.
The
upcoming
film
will
hit
the
silver
screens
in
India
on
May
10,
2024.
The
movie
is
releasing
on
the
occasion
of
Akshaya
Tritiya.