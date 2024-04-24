Standing with John Wick 4 & Other Biggies, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Nominated For Taurus World Stunt Award

Shah
Rukh
Khan's
Jawan
indeed
created
an
example
of
its
success
with
its
release
on
the
big
screen.
While
the
film
won
the
hearts
with
its
amazing
story,
it
also
took
over
the
minds
with
its
incredible
stunts.
With
the
phenomenal
collection
of
films,
SRK
stamped
himself
as
a
whole
sole
ruler
of
the
year
breaking
his
records.
Now,
the
film
has
added
yet
another
glory
with
its
nomination
at
the
'Taurus
World
Stunt
Award'
in
the
category
of
Best
Stunts.
The
film
is
being
nominated
for
Best
Stunts
at
the
Taurus
World
Stunts
Awards
for
Jawan.
It
also
fetched
several
accolades
and
awards
such
as
Filmfare
Awards
2024
and
Zee
Cine
Awards
2024
for
his
excellent
work
as
the
stunt
director
for
the
film
Jawan.
Remarkably,
the
award
is
equivalent
to
the
'Oscars'
in
the
field
of
Stunts.
Jawan
has
been
selected
alongside
films
like
John
Wick's
Chapter
4,
Mission:
Impossible-Dead
Reckoning,
Extraction-2,
and
Ballerina.
This
is
yet
another
remarkable
milestone
that
the
film
has
added
to
its
success
spree.
Apart
from
this,
Jawan
also
won
at
Dada
Saheb
Phalke
award.
Jawan
received
tremendous
love
from
the
masses
which
made
it
top
the
IMDB's
most
popular
Indian
movies
2023
list.
The
film
became
a
huge
success
by
crossing
1159
Cr.
at
the
box
office.
'Jawan'
is
a
Red
Chillies
Entertainment
presentation
directed
by
Atlee,
produced
by
Gauri
Khan,
and
co-produced
by
Gaurav
Verma.
The
film
was
released
worldwide
in
theaters
on
September
7th,
2023,
in
Hindi,
Tamil,
and
Telugu.