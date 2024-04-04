Sunny Leone Teams Up With Himesh Reshammiya And Prabhudeva For Her Next, Heads To Muscat For Shoot

Actress
Sunny
Leone,
Himesh
Reshammiya
and
Prabhudeva
are
collaborating
for
an
upcoming
untitled
film.
The
actress
is
heading
to
Muscat
to
shoot
the
same.
The
project
marks
Sunny's
second
collaboration
with
Prabhudeva.
She
previously
collaborated
with
the
ace
filmmaker-actor
for
a
song
titled
'Petta
Rap'.
However,
the
audience
will
get
to
witness
Sunny
and
Himesh
Reshammiya
share
the
screen
space
for
the
first
time!
The
unique
collaboration
has
left
the
audience
intrigued,
and
promises
to
be
a
treat
for
Sunny
Leone's
fans.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Sunny
will
also
get
choreographed
by
Prabhudeva
all
over
again
for
a
track
in
this
film.
Sunny
Leone
is
currently
hosting
the
15th
edition
of
popular
dating
show,
Splitsvilla.
She
also
has
Kennedy
and
Quotation
Gang
to
her
credit.
Story first published: Thursday, April 4, 2024, 15:45 [IST]