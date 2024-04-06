Sushant Singh Rajput’s Apartment Bought By This Famous Bollywood Actress, Know The Details

Photo Credit: Sushant Singh Rajput/Instagram

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has been one of the most talked about incidents in Bollywood that shook the industry from the core. Before Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode in 2020, he rented his 3600 sq. ft. duplex apartment, where he used to live once, for Rs. 4.5 lakhs per month, in December 2019.

In August 2023, rumour mills churned that a famous Bollywood celebrity bought the Mont Blanc apartment. Now, the celebrity herself opened up whether she actually bought the apartment or not.

If you are wondering who that celebrity is, let me break this to you, it is The Kerala Story fame Adah Sharma, who was spotted outside the apartment several times.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, when Adah was asked if she bought the house, she addressed, "For now I would just like to say that I live in everyone's hearts. There is a right time to speak. When I had gone to see the place, I got a little overwhelmed with the media attention. I am a private person. I love being in the public eye for my movies, but I have always been private. I guard my privacy."

Adah also exclaimed how it is wrong to talk about someone who is not in this world, saying, "I also thought that it's wrong to talk about someone who is not in this world, who has done such beautiful films. I don't stand for that. He is an actor who I have great respect for so I would like to put everything where he has his respect... I don't like people loosely commenting... I didn't like it."

She further added, "I read some comments about him. I mean, you can troll me but don't troll someone who is not there or doesn't have someone to speak about them. I will speak about where I live materialistically soon, but right now I am living in the hearts of millions of people, rent-free."

More About Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput stepped into Bollywood in 2013 with sensational acting in Kai Po Che. Later, he delivered back to back hits like M.S. Dhoni, Kedarnath, PK, Shuddh Desi Romance, among others. His last film was Dil Bechara where he featured with Sanjana Sanghi. Sushant died by suicide in June, 2020.