Sushant Singh Rajput’s Apartment Bought By This Famous Bollywood Actress, Know The Details

Sushant
Singh
Rajput's
death
has
been
one
of
the
most
talked
about
incidents
in
Bollywood
that
shook
the
industry
from
the
core.
Before
Sushant
Singh
Rajput
left
for
his
heavenly
abode
in
2020,
he
rented
his
3600
sq.
ft.
duplex
apartment,
where
he
used
to
live
once,
for
Rs.
4.5
lakhs
per
month,
in
December
2019.
In
August
2023,
rumour
mills
churned
that
a
famous
Bollywood
celebrity
bought
the
Mont
Blanc
apartment.
Now,
the
celebrity
herself
opened
up
whether
she
actually
bought
the
apartment
or
not.
Sushant
Singh
Rajput's
Mont
Blanc
Apartment
Bought
By
Bollywood
Celebrity
If
you
are
wondering
who
that
celebrity
is,
let
me
break
this
to
you,
it
is
The
Kerala
Story
fame
Adah
Sharma,
who
was
spotted
outside
the
apartment
several
times.
In
an
interview
with
Siddharth
Kannan,
when
Adah
was
asked
if
she
bought
the
house,
she
addressed,
"For
now
I
would
just
like
to
say
that
I
live
in
everyone's
hearts.
There
is
a
right
time
to
speak.
When
I
had
gone
to
see
the
place,
I
got
a
little
overwhelmed
with
the
media
attention.
I
am
a
private
person.
I
love
being
in
the
public
eye
for
my
movies,
but
I
have
always
been
private.
I
guard
my
privacy."
Adah
also
exclaimed
how
it
is
wrong
to
talk
about
someone
who
is
not
in
this
world,
saying,
"I
also
thought
that
it's
wrong
to
talk
about
someone
who
is
not
in
this
world,
who
has
done
such
beautiful
films.
I
don't
stand
for
that.
He
is
an
actor
who
I
have
great
respect
for
so
I
would
like
to
put
everything
where
he
has
his
respect...
I
don't
like
people
loosely
commenting...
I
didn't
like
it."
She
further
added,
"I
read
some
comments
about
him.
I
mean,
you
can
troll
me
but
don't
troll
someone
who
is
not
there
or
doesn't
have
someone
to
speak
about
them.
I
will
speak
about
where
I
live
materialistically
soon,
but
right
now
I
am
living
in
the
hearts
of
millions
of
people,
rent-free."
Sushant
Singh
Rajput
stepped
into
Bollywood
in
2013
with
sensational
acting
in
Kai
Po
Che.
Later,
he
delivered
back
to
back
hits
like
M.S.
Dhoni,
Kedarnath,
PK,
Shuddh
Desi
Romance,
among
others.
His
last
film
was
Dil
Bechara
where
he
featured
with
Sanjana
Sanghi.
Sushant
died
by
suicide
in
June,
2020.