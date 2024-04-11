Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Exclusive: Tirrtha Shares Interesting Anecdotes About Her Character Yesu Savarkar

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Update: Actress Tirrtha, currently making headlines for her portrayal of Yesu Vahini in the cinematic gem Swatantra Veer Savarkar, has captivated audiences with her profound depiction of this pivotal character. She delved into the significance of Yesu Vahini's character and its integral contribution to the film.

When asked about the aspects of Yesu Vahini's personality or journey that she found most compelling to depict on screen, Tirrtha says, "When I read the script of Veer Savarkar, I realized that a very strong statement is being made, but the truth is that the statement is made by Veer Savarkar himself. The responsibility of an artist and everyone involved in the filmmaking process is to capture the essence of every character as accurately as possible."

Reflecting on her portrayal, Tirrtha says, "Yesu Vahini in the film brings so much depth, and I cherish every moment I had with Randeep and the other cast members. I feel blessed for this opportunity and more than just as an actor, I felt blessed to embody that character."

When asked how Yesu Vahini's role contributes to the overall message or theme of the film, she replied, "Yesu Vahini's character pays homage to all the women who supported their husbands as they fought for freedom. Thanks to these men, we often take our freedom for granted. However, watching the film will reveal that this freedom came at a great cost, one paid by these courageous women."

Additionally, Tirrtha beautifully highlighted the connection between Yesu Savarkar's and Veer Savarkar's stories, sharing, "Yesu Vahini's character for Veer Savarkar was like a home that you could always return to. Savarkar wrote a poem for Yesu Vahini, which remains extremely important in the literature of Maharashtra. She represented the most basic form of love in his life. The relationship between Yesu Vahini and Veer Savarkar is exceptionally beautiful, as portrayed in the film. "

Tirrtha's portrayal of Yesu Vahini in 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar' goes beyond acting, offering a touching portrayal that deeply resonates with viewers. Through her sensitive performance, Tirrtha honours the strength and sacrifice of women like Yesu Vahini, who played a crucial role in India's journey to independence.