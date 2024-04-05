Taapsee Pannu Had The Quietest Wedding Of Bollywood With An Intimate Affair in Udaipur; Read More For Deets!

Leaked
images
and
videos
of
Taapsee
Pannu's
wedding
made
its
way
online
and
had
the
actor's
fans
and
Bollywood
aficionados
excited.
While
Taapsee
hasn't
officially
put
out
any
communication
on
this
momentous
occasion,
considering
how
the
powerhouse
actress
has
always
kept
her
personal
life
private,
a
source
recently
shared
the
scoop
from
the
wedding.
The
intimate
wedding
between
Taapsee
and
long-time
beau
Mathias
Boe
took
place
in
Udaipur
on
the
22nd
March.
Adds
the
source,
"Taapsee's
Danish
wedding
outfit
was
designed
by
Lasse
Spangenberg,
a
Danish
designer
based
in
Denmark
and
who
has
earlier
worked
on
outfits
for
the
Danish
royalty.
Her
Indian
wedding
outfit
was
designed
by
Mani
Bhatia
and
the
actress
looked
like
a
dream
as
she
was
all
smiles
throughout
the
ceremonies."
Taapsee's
wedding
was
orchestrated
by
a
team
of
renowned
professionals
who
diligently
ensured
that
the
day
unfolded
seamlessly
according
to
plan.
The
source
further
mentions,
"The
wedding
was
planned
by
Weddingwale,
with
décor
by
The
Wedding
Factory.
The
ceremony
took
place
at
Mementos
by
ITC
Hotels,
Ekaaya
Udaipur.
Guests
were
thoroughly
enjoying
the
celebration
with
entertainment
put
up
by
DJ
Ganesh,
Abhilash
Thapliyal
and
Delraaz
Bunshah
and
Band.
While
the
official
wedding
glimpses
have
not
made
its
way
on
social
media,
the
photos
and
videos
were
worked
on
by
Khamkha
Photo
Artist
and
Singh
Photos
respectively.
The
performances
at
the
wedding
were
choreographed
by
Anusha
Wedding
Choreography.
Guests
were
enjoying
the
hospitality
and
the
delicious
cocktails
served
up
by
The
Bartender
House.
Everyone
present
couldn't
help
but
be
in
awe
of
the
bride
as
she
looked
like
a
vision
on
her
big
day
with
hair
and
makeup
by
Seema
Mane
and
Evania
Pannu."
Story first published: Friday, April 5, 2024, 14:14 [IST]