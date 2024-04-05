Taapsee Pannu Had The Quietest Wedding Of Bollywood With An Intimate Affair in Udaipur; Read More For Deets!

Leaked images and videos of Taapsee Pannu's wedding made its way online and had the actor's fans and Bollywood aficionados excited. While Taapsee hasn't officially put out any communication on this momentous occasion, considering how the powerhouse actress has always kept her personal life private, a source recently shared the scoop from the wedding.

The intimate wedding between Taapsee and long-time beau Mathias Boe took place in Udaipur on the 22nd March. Adds the source, "Taapsee's Danish wedding outfit was designed by Lasse Spangenberg, a Danish designer based in Denmark and who has earlier worked on outfits for the Danish royalty. Her Indian wedding outfit was designed by Mani Bhatia and the actress looked like a dream as she was all smiles throughout the ceremonies."

Taapsee's wedding was orchestrated by a team of renowned professionals who diligently ensured that the day unfolded seamlessly according to plan. The source further mentions, "The wedding was planned by Weddingwale, with décor by The Wedding Factory. The ceremony took place at Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur. Guests were thoroughly enjoying the celebration with entertainment put up by DJ Ganesh, Abhilash Thapliyal and Delraaz Bunshah and Band. While the official wedding glimpses have not made its way on social media, the photos and videos were worked on by Khamkha Photo Artist and Singh Photos respectively. The performances at the wedding were choreographed by Anusha Wedding Choreography. Guests were enjoying the hospitality and the delicious cocktails served up by The Bartender House. Everyone present couldn't help but be in awe of the bride as she looked like a vision on her big day with hair and makeup by Seema Mane and Evania Pannu."