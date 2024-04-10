English Edition
circle Bigg Boss
bredcrumb bredcrumb

Taapsee Pannu Is Reluctant To Share Pictures Of Her 'Private Wedding', And Her Reason Is Quite Valid

By
Taapsee Pannu Doesn t Want To Share Pics Of Her Private Wedding
Photo Credit: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram, Reddit

Taapsee Pannu has been the centre of headlines ever since the pictures of her 'private' wedding ceremony got leaked. The actress, who has always kept her love life under wrap, is reluctant to share the pictures of the private affair as well. However, her reason seems quite valid.

Heeramandi Trailer: Who Is Playing What Character In Bhansali's Series? Breaking Down The Ensemble CastHeeramandi Trailer: Who Is Playing What Character In Bhansali's Series? Breaking Down The Ensemble Cast

Taapsee Pannu On Why She Wouldn't Like To Share Pictures Of Her Private Wedding

For the first time after the wedding, Taapsee Pannu finally opened up about the event and stated the reason for keeping everything private. Although her friends Abhilash Thapliyal, Kanika Dhillon, Pavail Gulati, and her sister Shagun posted pictures from her wedding, Taapsee is yet to make a post and officially announce it on social media.

Taapse Pannu Wedding Video
byu/PinPitiful inBollyBlindsNGossip

After being asked whether she has any plan to do it, Taapsee told Hindustan Times, "I just am not very sure if I want to let my personal life and the people involved in it, to go through the kind of scrutiny that happens when a public figure gets married. It's me who has signed up for this, not my partner, not the people who were involved in the wedding. I am not sure about how I feel about it being out there, that's why I've kept it to myself."

Taapsee Pannu FINALLY opens up on her secret wedding, says while she chose this career, her partner did not
byu/Buzziday inTheDailyUnfold

However, she clarified that her intention is not to keep it a secret, adding, "The people who are genuinely close to me, were a part of the celebration and always knew about my relationship and my intentions about when and how I want to get married."

Heeramandi: Designers Anticipate Change In Bridal Trends After The Film's Release, Take Notes Upcoming Brides!Heeramandi: Designers Anticipate Change In Bridal Trends After The Film's Release, Take Notes Upcoming Brides!

Taapsee Pannu On Whether She Has Plans To Release Pictures

Admitting that she wants to avoid the social media scrutiny and judgments, Taapsee added, "I just didn't want to make it a public affair, because then I will start getting worried about how it is perceived, rather than really enjoying the way I would want to do it. Subconsciously, I would start thinking about how it feels from the outside which I did not want to think about, especially for this one thing, because it's hopefully happening once in life!" she added.

Taapsee Pannu dance at her Wedding
byu/Rast987 inBollyBlindsNGossip

Talking about the release of her wedding pictures, "I have no plans for a release of any kind. I don't think I am mentally prepared to put that out right now. I knew people who were there, they wanted to be there for me and were not present to judge, that's why I was pretty relaxed," says Taapsee, adding, "In the future, if I get comfortable sharing about it (wedding details), we will figure out how, what and when I want to release something if at all," Taapsee concluded.

But if you want to take a look at the wedding decor, here are a few snaps:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by t2ONLINE (@t2telegraph)

Comments

Story first published: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 11:17 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 10, 2024
More From FilmiBeat
Prev
Next
Read more about: taapsee pannu mathias boe

Advertisement

Latest Stories
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X
Close
X