Taapsee Pannu Is Reluctant To Share Pictures Of Her 'Private Wedding', And Her Reason Is Quite Valid

Taapsee
Pannu
has
been
the
centre
of
headlines
ever
since
the
pictures
of
her
'private'
wedding
ceremony
got
leaked.
The
actress,
who
has
always
kept
her
love
life
under
wrap,
is
reluctant
to
share
the
pictures
of
the
private
affair
as
well.
However,
her
reason
seems
quite
valid.
Taapsee
Pannu
On
Why
She
Wouldn't
Like
To
Share
Pictures
Of
Her
Private
Wedding
For
the
first
time
after
the
wedding,
Taapsee
Pannu
finally
opened
up
about
the
event
and
stated
the
reason
for
keeping
everything
private.
Although
her
friends
Abhilash
Thapliyal,
Kanika
Dhillon,
Pavail
Gulati,
and
her
sister
Shagun
posted
pictures
from
her
wedding,
Taapsee
is
yet
to
make
a
post
and
officially
announce
it
on
social
media.
After
being
asked
whether
she
has
any
plan
to
do
it,
Taapsee
told
Hindustan
Times,
"I
just
am
not
very
sure
if
I
want
to
let
my
personal
life
and
the
people
involved
in
it,
to
go
through
the
kind
of
scrutiny
that
happens
when
a
public
figure
gets
married.
It's
me
who
has
signed
up
for
this,
not
my
partner,
not
the
people
who
were
involved
in
the
wedding.
I
am
not
sure
about
how
I
feel
about
it
being
out
there,
that's
why
I've
kept
it
to
myself."
However,
she
clarified
that
her
intention
is
not
to
keep
it
a
secret,
adding,
"The
people
who
are
genuinely
close
to
me,
were
a
part
of
the
celebration
and
always
knew
about
my
relationship
and
my
intentions
about
when
and
how
I
want
to
get
married."
Taapsee
Pannu
On
Whether
She
Has
Plans
To
Release
Pictures
Admitting
that
she
wants
to
avoid
the
social
media
scrutiny
and
judgments,
Taapsee
added,
"I
just
didn't
want
to
make
it
a
public
affair,
because
then
I
will
start
getting
worried
about
how
it
is
perceived,
rather
than
really
enjoying
the
way
I
would
want
to
do
it.
Subconsciously,
I
would
start
thinking
about
how
it
feels
from
the
outside
which
I
did
not
want
to
think
about,
especially
for
this
one
thing,
because
it's
hopefully
happening
once
in
life!" she
added.
Talking
about
the
release
of
her
wedding
pictures,
"I
have
no
plans
for
a
release
of
any
kind.
I
don't
think
I
am
mentally
prepared
to
put
that
out
right
now.
I
knew
people
who
were
there,
they
wanted
to
be
there
for
me
and
were
not
present
to
judge,
that's
why
I
was
pretty
relaxed,"
says
Taapsee,
adding,
"In
the
future,
if
I
get
comfortable
sharing
about
it
(wedding
details),
we
will
figure
out
how,
what
and
when
I
want
to
release
something
if
at
all,"
Taapsee
concluded.
But
if
you
want
to
take
a
look
at
the
wedding
decor,
here
are
a
few
snaps: