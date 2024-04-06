Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe Wedding: Breathtaking PICS From Newly-Married Couple's Haldi Ceremony OUT

Taapsee
Pannu-Mathias
Boe
Wedding
Haldi
Pics:
Bollywood
actress
Taapsee
Pannu
tied
the
knot
with
her
long
term
boyfriend,
who
is
also
a
former
Badminton
player,
Mathias
Boe
in
a
secret
ceremony
on
22nd
March
2024
in
Udaipur.
It
was
a
super-intimate
affair
attended
by
close
friends
and
family
members
only.
While
we
can't
wait
to
see
the
official
pictures
of
the
gorgeous
couple,
a
wedding
designer
company
named
The
Wedding
Factory
has
shared
glimpses
from
Taapsee-Mathias'
fun-filled
Haldi
function.
Taapsee
Pannu-Mathias
Boe
Wedding;
Step
Inside
The
Haldi
Function
Venue
On
Saturday,
The
Wedding
Factory
took
to
Instagram
and
blessed
our
feeds
with
some
exclusive
snaps
of
the
venue
from
Taapsee
Pannu-Mathias
Boe
Haldi
ceremony.
The
theme
of
the
decorations
was
minimalistic
yet
classy
and
rooted
in
culture,
going
with
the
vibe
of
the
power
couple.
Sharing
the
breathtaking
pictures
on
Instagram,
The
Wedding
Factory
wrote,
"EXCLUSIVE:
With
love
from
Udaipur
!
❤️
On
22nd
March
2024
our
boss
lady
@taapsee
tied
the
knot
with
@mathias.boe
and
from
the
beginning
we
just
knew
that
this
is
going
to
be
an
event
like
none
other
!
Keeping
in
mind
the
personalities
of
both
bride
and
groom
we
knew
it
had
to
be
rooted
in
culture
and
minimalistic
yet
classy.
With
months
of
planning
and
deciding
on
the
perfect
themes
that
goes
with
the
vibe
of
our
power
couple
,
it
was
a
two
day
spectacle
of
functions
that
will
be
remembered
and
cherished
for
a
lifetime!
Sharing
a
few
snippets
from
the
haldi
function
which
was
all
things
quirky
and
fun
mixed..
Just
how
the
rest
of
the
two
days
unfolded
...
Here
we
go
!"
In
one
of
the
pictures,
we
can
see
colourful
sketches
of
the
bride
and
groom
on
several
boxes.
Eagerly
waiting
for
the
Dunki
actress
to
officially
announce
her
wedding.
Recently,
videos
from
Taapsee-Mathias'
unique
wedding
and
Sangeet
night
went
viral
on
social
media.
The
actress
ditched
lehenga
and
opted
for
a
gorgeous
red
kurta
for
her
d-day.