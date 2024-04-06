Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe Wedding: Breathtaking PICS From Newly-Married Couple's Haldi Ceremony OUT

Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe Wedding Haldi Pics: Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu tied the knot with her long term boyfriend, who is also a former Badminton player, Mathias Boe in a secret ceremony on 22nd March 2024 in Udaipur. It was a super-intimate affair attended by close friends and family members only. While we can't wait to see the official pictures of the gorgeous couple, a wedding designer company named The Wedding Factory has shared glimpses from Taapsee-Mathias' fun-filled Haldi function.

Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe Wedding; Step Inside The Haldi Function Venue

On Saturday, The Wedding Factory took to Instagram and blessed our feeds with some exclusive snaps of the venue from Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe Haldi ceremony. The theme of the decorations was minimalistic yet classy and rooted in culture, going with the vibe of the power couple.

They revealed that Taapsee-Mathias' hush-hush intimate wedding was a 2-day spectacle that took place at the exotic Mementos Ekaaya Luxury Hotel & Resort in Udaipur.

Sharing the breathtaking pictures on Instagram, The Wedding Factory wrote, "EXCLUSIVE: With love from Udaipur ! ❤️ On 22nd March 2024 our boss lady @taapsee tied the knot with @mathias.boe and from the beginning we just knew that this is going to be an event like none other ! Keeping in mind the personalities of both bride and groom we knew it had to be rooted in culture and minimalistic yet classy. With months of planning and deciding on the perfect themes that goes with the vibe of our power couple , it was a two day spectacle of functions that will be remembered and cherished for a lifetime!

Sharing a few snippets from the haldi function which was all things quirky and fun mixed.. Just how the rest of the two days unfolded ... Here we go !"

In one of the pictures, we can see colourful sketches of the bride and groom on several boxes. Eagerly waiting for the Dunki actress to officially announce her wedding.

Recently, videos from Taapsee-Mathias' unique wedding and Sangeet night went viral on social media. The actress ditched lehenga and opted for a gorgeous red kurta for her d-day.

