Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe Wedding: Newlyweds' Romantic Dance Video Is Pure Couple Goals; WATCH

Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe Sangeet Ceremony: Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe had reportedly tied the knot in a secret ceremony on 23rd March 2024 in Udaipur. The wedding was an intimate affair which was attended by friends and close family only. While the newlyweds are yet to officially announce their wedding, pics and videos from their hush-hush wedding have already started doing rounds on social media.

Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe Wedding; Couple's Dance' Video From Sangeet Ceremony Goes Viral:

Soon after the video of Taapsee Pannu making a dhamakedaar entry while dancing down the aisle towards her man Mathias Boe, we got our hands on another video of the much-in-love couple shelling out couple goals.

Taapsee Pannu's Wedding Video: Haseen Dillruba Star's Desi Bridal Entry On Her D-Day With Mathias Goes Viral

On Wednesday, a video of Taapsee-Mathias' wedding functions, which looked like a Sangeet night, went viral on the internet. The couple is flaunting their effortless chemistry as they enjoy each other's company while dancing to Bruno Mars' Just The Way You Are.

In the video, the Dunki actress can be seen wearing a white ensemble, while the former international Badminton player looked handsome in a pink tuxedo.

Check out the video below:

For the unversed, Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe have been in a relationship for more than a decade now. The actress met Mathias at a Badminton match. Talking about it, Taapsee had once said, "I met him during a Badminton match. I was a spectator and he was a player. We ended up chatting on Twitter a bit and then we met each other. Since then, it's been stable, nice, happy, calm, No baggage, no burden relationship."

INSIDE Pics From Taapsee Pannu & Mathias Boe's Secret Wedding In Udaipur

On the work front, Taapsee has a couple of inetersting movies lined up in her kitty including Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba with Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal, Khel Khel Mein with Akshay Kumar and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan with Pratik Gandhi.