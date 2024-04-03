Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe Wedding: Newlyweds' Romantic Dance Video Is Pure Couple Goals; WATCH

Taapsee
Pannu-Mathias
Boe
Sangeet
Ceremony:
Taapsee
Pannu-Mathias
Boe
had
reportedly
tied
the
knot
in
a
secret
ceremony
on
23rd
March
2024
in
Udaipur.
The
wedding
was
an
intimate
affair
which
was
attended
by
friends
and
close
family
only.
While
the
newlyweds
are
yet
to
officially
announce
their
wedding,
pics
and
videos
from
their
hush-hush
wedding
have
already
started
doing
rounds
on
social
media.
Taapsee
Pannu-Mathias
Boe
Wedding;
Couple's
Dance'
Video
From
Sangeet
Ceremony
Goes
Viral:
Soon
after
the
video
of
Taapsee
Pannu
making
a
dhamakedaar
entry
while
dancing
down
the
aisle
towards
her
man
Mathias
Boe,
we
got
our
hands
on
another
video
of
the
much-in-love
couple
shelling
out
couple
goals.
On
Wednesday,
a
video
of
Taapsee-Mathias'
wedding
functions,
which
looked
like
a
Sangeet
night,
went
viral
on
the
internet.
The
couple
is
flaunting
their
effortless
chemistry
as
they
enjoy
each
other's
company
while
dancing
to
Bruno
Mars'
Just
The
Way
You
Are.
In
the
video,
the
Dunki
actress
can
be
seen
wearing
a
white
ensemble,
while
the
former
international
Badminton
player
looked
handsome
in
a
pink
tuxedo.
For
the
unversed,
Taapsee
Pannu-Mathias
Boe
have
been
in
a
relationship
for
more
than
a
decade
now.
The
actress
met
Mathias
at
a
Badminton
match.
Talking
about
it,
Taapsee
had
once
said,
"I
met
him
during
a
Badminton
match.
I
was
a
spectator
and
he
was
a
player.
We
ended
up
chatting
on
Twitter
a
bit
and
then
we
met
each
other.
Since
then,
it's
been
stable,
nice,
happy,
calm,
No
baggage,
no
burden
relationship."
On
the
work
front,
Taapsee
has
a
couple
of
inetersting
movies
lined
up
in
her
kitty
including
Phir
Aayi
Haseen
Dillruba
with
Vikrant
Massey
and
Sunny
Kaushal,
Khel
Khel
Mein
with
Akshay
Kumar
and
Woh
Ladki
Hai
Kahaan
with
Pratik
Gandhi.