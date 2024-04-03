Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe Wedding: Actress Performs With Sister Shagun To THIS Iconic Dance Number! WATCH

Taapsee
Pannu-Mathias
Boe
Wedding
Sangeet
Ceremony:
Bollywood
actress
reportedly
tied
the
knot
with
her
long-term
boyfriend,
former
Badminton
player
and
Olympic
medalist
Mathias
Boe
in
an
intimate
ceremony
on
23rd
March
2024
in
Udaipur.
While
the
newlyweds
are
yet
to
officially
announce
their
wedding
and
share
wedding
pictures,
clips
from
their
hush-hush
wedding
are
going
viral
on
social
media.
Recently,
a
video
surfaced
on
social
media
offering
glimpses
from
their
fun-filled
Sangeet
night.
On
Wednesday,
videos
of
Taapsee
Pannu-Mathias
Boe's
Udaipur
wedding
started
doing
rounds
on
social
media.
After
making
a
dhamakedaar
entry
while
dancing
down
the
aisle
towards
her
man,
Taapsee-Mathias
made
our
hearts
melt
with
their
effortless
chemistry
while
dancing
to
Bruno
Mars'
Just
The
Way
You
Are.
Taapsee
Pannu-Mathias
Boe
Wedding;
Actress
Performs
With
Sister
Shagun
To
THIS
Iconic
Dance
Number:
Another
video
from
Taapsee-Mathias'
sangeet
ceremony
featured
Taapsee
and
her
sister
Shagun
Pannu
setting
the
dance
floor
on
fire
with
their
energetic
performance
to
Karisma
Kapoor's
iconic
song
'Le
Gayi
Le
Gayi'
from
Dil
Toh
Pagal
Hain.
The
viral
video
showcases
the
Haseeen
Dillruba
actress
in
a
stunning
white
ensemble,
while
her
sister
Shagun
complimented
her
in
a
beautiful
lehenga.
Shagun
fulfilled
her
bridesmaid
duties
as
she
shaked
her
legs
with
her
beautiful
sister-bride
as
they
both
had
a
Bollywood
moment
with
their
performance.
The
wedding
was
an
intimate
affair
which
was
attended
by
friends
and
close
family
only.
Taapsee's
Thappad
and
Dobaaraa
co-star
Pavail
Gulati
and
filmmaker
Anurag
Kashyap
had
apparently
attended
the
wedding.