Taapsee Pannu Ties The Knot With Beau Mathias Boe In Udaipur - Reports

Taapsee
Pannu's
Wedding:
It's
been
raining
weddings
in
tinselvile
these
days.
After
Rakul
Preet
Singh
and
Jackky
Bhagnani
tied
the
knot,
Pulkit
Samrat
and
Kriti
Kharbanda's
wedding
has
been
making
headlines.
And
now
another
celebrity
has
taken
the
nuptial
vows.
We
are
talking
about
Taapsee
Pannu
who
is
now
married
to
her
longtime
boyfriend
Mathias
Boe.
According
to
a
report
published
in
News18
Showsha,
the
couple
tied
the
knot
in
an
intimate
wedding
in
Udaipur
on
March
23.
T"he
wedding
took
place
in
Udaipur
and
was
an
extremely
intimate
affair.
The
pre-wedding
festivities
kick-started
on
March
20.
The
couple
was
very
sure
that
they
didn't
want
any
media
attention
on
their
big
day.
Both
of
them
are
known
to
be
very
private
and
reserved
people
and
they
wouldn't
have
had
it
any
other
way," a
source
was
reportedly
quoted
saying.
It
is
reported
the
wedding
was
attended
by
Taapsee's
close
friends
from
the
industry
including
her
Thappad
co-star
Pavail
Gulati,
filmmaker
Anurag
Kashyap,
Kanika
Dhillon
etc.
Pavail
had
even
shared
a
group
picture
wherein
he
was
seen
posing
with
Taapsee's
sister
Shagun
Pannu
and
her
cousin
Evania
Pann,
Abhilash
Thapliyal
and
badminton
player
Chirag
Shetty
and
wrote,
"Twinkle
twinkle
little
star,
we
have
no
idea
where
we
are!"
Meanwhile
talking
about
the
work
front,
Taapsee
will
be
seen
playing
the
lead
role
in
the
much
awaited
sequel
of
Hasseen
Dillruba.
Titled
as
Phir
Aayi
Hasseen
Dillruba,
the
movie
will
also
feature
Vikrant
Massey,
Sunny
Kaushal,
Jimmy
Shergill
in
the
lead
role.
Talking
about
the
movie,
Taapsee
stated,
"Hai
toh
sequel.
Toh,
continuation
hota
hai
ek
taarike
se.
Main
yahi
kahungi
ke
Phir
Aayi
Haseen
Dillruba
ki
Rani
mein
thora
zyada
pyaar
hai,
thori
zyada
himmat
hai
aur
thora
zyada
pagalpan
hai.
Kyunki
jo
pagalpan
ke
hadh
se
na
guzre
woh
pyar
hee
kya?
Hosh
mein
toh
rishte
nibhaye
jaatey
hai
(If
there's
a
sequel,
it's
like
a
continuation.
I'll
say
this:
in
"Phir
Aayi
Haseen
Dillruba
ki
Rani,"
there's
a
bit
more
love,
a
bit
more
courage,
and
a
bit
more
craziness.
Because
what's
love
without
a
little
madness?
Relationships
are
built
in
consciousness)"
Story first published: Monday, March 25, 2024, 14:02 [IST]