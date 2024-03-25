Taapsee Pannu Ties The Knot With Beau Mathias Boe In Udaipur - Reports

Taapsee Pannu's Wedding: It's been raining weddings in tinselvile these days. After Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's wedding has been making headlines. And now another celebrity has taken the nuptial vows. We are talking about Taapsee Pannu who is now married to her longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe.

According to a report published in News18 Showsha, the couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding in Udaipur on March 23. T"he wedding took place in Udaipur and was an extremely intimate affair. The pre-wedding festivities kick-started on March 20. The couple was very sure that they didn't want any media attention on their big day. Both of them are known to be very private and reserved people and they wouldn't have had it any other way," a source was reportedly quoted saying.

It is reported the wedding was attended by Taapsee's close friends from the industry including her Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, Kanika Dhillon etc. Pavail had even shared a group picture wherein he was seen posing with Taapsee's sister Shagun Pannu and her cousin Evania Pann, Abhilash Thapliyal and badminton player Chirag Shetty and wrote, "Twinkle twinkle little star, we have no idea where we are!"

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Taapsee will be seen playing the lead role in the much awaited sequel of Hasseen Dillruba. Titled as Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, the movie will also feature Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal, Jimmy Shergill in the lead role.

Talking about the movie, Taapsee stated, "Hai toh sequel. Toh, continuation hota hai ek taarike se. Main yahi kahungi ke Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba ki Rani mein thora zyada pyaar hai, thori zyada himmat hai aur thora zyada pagalpan hai. Kyunki jo pagalpan ke hadh se na guzre woh pyar hee kya? Hosh mein toh rishte nibhaye jaatey hai (If there's a sequel, it's like a continuation. I'll say this: in "Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba ki Rani," there's a bit more love, a bit more courage, and a bit more craziness. Because what's love without a little madness? Relationships are built in consciousness)"