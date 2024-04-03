Taapsee Pannu Wedding- 5 B-Town Celebs Who Ditched Lehnga On Their D-Day, Here's The Glam Looks

Actress Who Didn't Wear Lehnga On Wedding Day: B-town actresses are shifting away from heavy and glamorous lehengas in favor of more traditional attire for their big day. Following this trend, Taapsee Pannu recently walked down the aisle in a stunning red patiyala suit. A video of the actress dancing on her wedding day has gone viral, with viewers captivated by her attire. Taapsee is not the only one embracing this trend of opting for a more traditional Punjabi look on her wedding day. Let's explore other actresses who have set this trend in motion.

1. Yami Gautam

While many were captivated by Athiya Shetty and Anushka Sharma's looks, Yami Gautam's simplicity on her wedding day has left a lasting impression. Opting for a traditional red saree, Yami surprised everyone by getting married at her home in Himachal Pradesh. Rather than splurging on her wedding attire, the actress honored her family's tradition by wearing her mother's dress.

2. Alia Bhatt

Renowned as "The Sabyasachi Bride," Alia Bhatt surprised everyone on her wedding day by choosing an ivory saree paired with a dupatta instead of the expected lehenga. Explaining her choice, she said, "I adore sarees. They are the most comfortable garment in the world, which is why I opted for one on my wedding day instead of a lehenga.

3. Deepika Padukone

Opting typical red and maroon attire for the wedding, Deepika Padukone donned the Kanjivaram saree on her Konkani wedding. Deepika's saree was designed by Bengaluru atelier Angadi Galleria and was styled by Sabyasachi.

4. Dia Mirza

Ditching the lehnga and opting for traditional Benarasi saree, Dia Mirza looked adorable in the beautiful attire. She completed her look with heavy choker, mang tika, jhumkas, and golden bangles. Her ensemble was designed by famous Indian fashion designer Ritu Kumar. Vaibhav Rekhi complimented his now wife in white attire.

5. Shibani Dandekar

Instead of walking down the aisle in red lehnga, Shibani Dandekar chose to flaunt a red mermaid dress. With long veil, Shibani looked wonder in her dream attire. Uploading the wedding photos, Shibani called her outfit, "My DREAM wedding dress," claiming, "This dress is everything."