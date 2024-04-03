Taapsee Pannu Wedding- 5 B-Town Celebs Who Ditched Lehnga On Their D-Day, Here's The Glam Looks

Actress
Who
Didn't
Wear
Lehnga
On
Wedding
Day:
B-town
actresses
are
shifting
away
from
heavy
and
glamorous
lehengas
in
favor
of
more
traditional
attire
for
their
big
day.
Following
this
trend,
Taapsee
Pannu
recently
walked
down
the
aisle
in
a
stunning
red
patiyala
suit.
A
video
of
the
actress
dancing
on
her
wedding
day
has
gone
viral,
with
viewers
captivated
by
her
attire.
Taapsee
is
not
the
only
one
embracing
this
trend
of
opting
for
a
more
traditional
Punjabi
look
on
her
wedding
day.
Let's
explore
other
actresses
who
have
set
this
trend
in
motion.
1.
Yami
Gautam
While
many
were
captivated
by
Athiya
Shetty
and
Anushka
Sharma's
looks,
Yami
Gautam's
simplicity
on
her
wedding
day
has
left
a
lasting
impression.
Opting
for
a
traditional
red
saree,
Yami
surprised
everyone
by
getting
married
at
her
home
in
Himachal
Pradesh.
Rather
than
splurging
on
her
wedding
attire,
the
actress
honored
her
family's
tradition
by
wearing
her
mother's
dress.
2.
Alia
Bhatt
Renowned
as
"The
Sabyasachi
Bride,"
Alia
Bhatt
surprised
everyone
on
her
wedding
day
by
choosing
an
ivory
saree
paired
with
a
dupatta
instead
of
the
expected
lehenga.
Explaining
her
choice,
she
said,
"I
adore
sarees.
They
are
the
most
comfortable
garment
in
the
world,
which
is
why
I
opted
for
one
on
my
wedding
day
instead
of
a
lehenga.
3.
Deepika
Padukone
Opting
typical
red
and
maroon
attire
for
the
wedding,
Deepika
Padukone
donned
the
Kanjivaram
saree
on
her
Konkani
wedding.
Deepika's
saree
was
designed
by
Bengaluru
atelier
Angadi
Galleria
and
was
styled
by
Sabyasachi.
Ditching
the
lehnga
and
opting
for
traditional
Benarasi
saree,
Dia
Mirza
looked
adorable
in
the
beautiful
attire.
She
completed
her
look
with
heavy
choker,
mang
tika,
jhumkas,
and
golden
bangles.
Her
ensemble
was
designed
by
famous
Indian
fashion
designer
Ritu
Kumar.
Vaibhav
Rekhi
complimented
his
now
wife
in
white
attire.
5.
Shibani
Dandekar
Instead
of
walking
down
the
aisle
in
red
lehnga,
Shibani
Dandekar
chose
to
flaunt
a
red
mermaid
dress.
With
long
veil,
Shibani
looked
wonder
in
her
dream
attire.
Uploading
the
wedding
photos,
Shibani
called
her
outfit,
"My
DREAM
wedding
dress,"
claiming,
"This
dress
is
everything."
Story first published: Wednesday, April 3, 2024, 19:10 [IST]