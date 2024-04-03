Taapsee Pannu’s Wedding Video: Haseen Dillruba Star’s Desi Bridal Entry On Her D-Day With Mathias Goes Viral

Taapsee
Panni
Wedding
First
Video:
Taapsee
Pannu
is
one
of
the
most
talked
about
and
talented
actress
in
the
industry
and
she
has
proved
her
mettle
time
and
again
on
the
big
screen.
And
while
it
is
a
treat
to
watch
her
on
the
big
screen,
Taapsee
is
now
making
the
headlines
for
her
personal
life.
After
all,
she
has
finally
tied
the
knot
with
her
longtime
beau
Mathias
Boe.
The
couple
took
their
nuptial
vows
in
an
intimate
wedding
in
Udaipur
and
fans
have
been
eagerly
waiting
for
their
first
look
from
their
D-Day.
And
now,
days
after
their
wedding,
Taapsee
and
Mathias
wedding
video
is
breaking
the
internet
and
we
can't
get
enough
of
the
Haseen
Dillruba
actress'
desi
bridal
entry.
In
the
viral
video
from
Reddit,
Taapsee
was
seen
dressed
in
a
heavily
embroidered
orange
coloured
short
kurti
anarkali
suit
which
she
had
paired
with
a
matching
dupatta
and
heavily
embroidered
dupatta.
She
completed
the
look
with
a
red
chood
and
kaleera
and
looked
stunning
on
her
D-Day.
Taapsee
made
a
desi
entry
with
her
girl
gang
who
held
the
phulkari
while
Taapse
danced
her
way
to
the
stage
beneath
the
phulkari
as
she
danced
to
Punjabi
tappe,
"Ithe
pyaar
di
puch
koi
naa,
tere
naal
naiyo
bolna,
tere
munh
te
muchh
koi
na."
On
the
other
hand,
Mathias
Boe
looked
dapper
in
a
sherwani
and
was
also
wearing
a
turban.
In
fact,
the
lovebirds
were
seen
taking
a
cycle
ride
together
amid
their
wedding
festivities
on
their
big
day.
The
video
also
gave
a
glimpse
of
Taapsee
and
Mathias
jaimala
ceremony
and
it
was
all
about
love
and
laughter.
Check
out
Taapsee
Pannu
and
Mathias
Boe's
Wedding
Video:
Meanwhile
talking
about
the
work
front,
Taapsee
will
be
seen
playing
the
lead
role
in
the
much
awaited
sequel
of
Hasseen
Dillruba.
Titled
as
Phir
Aayi
Hasseen
Dillruba,
the
movie
will
also
feature
Vikrant
Massey,
Sunny
Kaushal,
Jimmy
Shergill
in
the
lead
role.
Talking
about
the
movie,
Taapsee
stated,
"Hai
toh
sequel.
Toh,
continuation
hota
hai
ek
taarike
se.
Main
yahi
kahungi
ke
Phir
Aayi
Haseen
Dillruba
ki
Rani
mein
thora
zyada
pyaar
hai,
thori
zyada
himmat
hai
aur
thora
zyada
pagalpan
hai.
Kyunki
jo
pagalpan
ke
hadh
se
na
guzre
woh
pyar
hee
kya?
Hosh
mein
toh
rishte
nibhaye
jaatey
hai
(If
there's
a
sequel,
it's
like
a
continuation.
I'll
say
this:
in
"Phir
Aayi
Haseen
Dillruba
ki
Rani," there's
a
bit
more
love,
a
bit
more
courage,
and
a
bit
more
craziness.
Because
what's
love
without
a
little
madness?
Relationships
are
built
in
consciousness)"
Story first published: Wednesday, April 3, 2024, 16:23 [IST]