Tamannaah Bhatia SUMMONED In Illegal IPL Streaming Controversy: All You Need To Know About The 2023 Case

Mumbai,
Apr
25
(PTI)
Maharashtra
cyber
cell
has
summoned
actor
Tamannaah
Bhatia
in
connection
with
the
alleged
promotion
of
the
viewing
of
IPL
matches
on
a
subsidiary
app
of
the
Mahadev
online
gaming
and
betting
application,
officials
said
on
Thursday.
The
actor
has
been
asked
to
appear
before
the
Maharashtra
cyber
personnel
on
April
29,
a
senior
police
official
said.
Bhatia
has
been
summoned
by
the
Maharashtra
cyber
cell
for
allegedly
promoting
the
viewing
of
the
Indian
Premier
League
(IPL)
matches
on
the
Fairplay
betting
app,
he
said.
Some
of
the
IPL
matches
were
also
streamed
illegally
on
the
app
in
2023,
officials
said
citing
a
complaint
in
this
connection.
The
actor
has
been
called
to
record
her
statement
as
a
witness
in
the
case,
an
official
said.
The
Maharashtra
cyber
cell
has
already
recorded
the
statements
of
singer
Badshah
and
the
managers
of
actors
Sanjay
Dutt
and
Jacqueline
Fernandez
in
the
case,
he
said.
The
Mahadev
app
is
under
the
scanner
of
various
investigation
agencies
over
alleged
illegal
transactions
and
betting.
Bhatia
is
known
for
her
films
like
"Baahubali" and
Netflix
anthology
"Lust
Stories
2".