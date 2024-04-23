Exclusive! Tanishaa Mukerji On How Industry Has Changed, "Bollywood Bashing Is Happening A Lot..."

Tanishaa Mukerji was recently seen in the film Luv You Shankar which also starred Shreyas Talpade in the lead role. The actress had made her debut in 2003 with the film Sssshhh, and was later seen in movies like Neal 'n' Nikki, Sarkar, Sarkar Raj, Tango Charlie, and others. Filmibeat recently interacted with Tanishaa and spoke to her about changes that she feels industry has gone through in the past two decades.

When asked her if she feels there has been changes in the industry, the actress said, "Definitely, I think there has been a change, and there has been a lot of change in the last five years, especially since Covid. After Covid, the effect on the industry has been bad as I said because of social media and negativity. Bollywood bashing is happening a lot, and people have forgotten that Bollywood has given them love and happiness. People are behaving that Bollywood has not given them anything, but it is a part of our culture. You drape a saree like Kareena, you want to wear a lehenga like Kriti, and not just dressing, you are trying to be like the stars."

"Earlier, there were actresses like Zeenat Aman, mummy (Tanuja), and then Kajol was there. The way Kajol played the role in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, you wanted to become a wife like that. So, people have forgotten this and they are just bashing Bollywood. So, for me I would say there has been a big change, and even though OTT is doing great, people have forgotten the fun to go in a theatre, sit with a family, and have popcorn. OTT is an individual watching," she added.

Last year, Tanishaa was also seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 in which she impressed the judges with her dance moves.