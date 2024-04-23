Exclusive! Tanishaa Mukerji On How Industry Has Changed, "Bollywood Bashing Is Happening A Lot..."

Tanishaa
Mukerji
was
recently
seen
in
the
film
Luv
You
Shankar
which
also
starred
Shreyas
Talpade
in
the
lead
role.
The
actress
had
made
her
debut
in
2003
with
the
film
Sssshhh,
and
was
later
seen
in
movies
like
Neal
'n'
Nikki,
Sarkar,
Sarkar
Raj,
Tango
Charlie,
and
others.
Filmibeat
recently
interacted
with
Tanishaa
and
spoke
to
her
about
changes
that
she
feels
industry
has
gone
through
in
the
past
two
decades.
When
asked
her
if
she
feels
there
has
been
changes
in
the
industry,
the
actress
said,
"Definitely,
I
think
there
has
been
a
change,
and
there
has
been
a
lot
of
change
in
the
last
five
years,
especially
since
Covid.
After
Covid,
the
effect
on
the
industry
has
been
bad
as
I
said
because
of
social
media
and
negativity.
Bollywood
bashing
is
happening
a
lot,
and
people
have
forgotten
that
Bollywood
has
given
them
love
and
happiness.
People
are
behaving
that
Bollywood
has
not
given
them
anything,
but
it
is
a
part
of
our
culture.
You
drape
a
saree
like
Kareena,
you
want
to
wear
a
lehenga
like
Kriti,
and
not
just
dressing,
you
are
trying
to
be
like
the
stars."
"Earlier,
there
were
actresses
like
Zeenat
Aman,
mummy
(Tanuja),
and
then
Kajol
was
there.
The
way
Kajol
played
the
role
in
Kabhi
Khushi
Kabhie
Gham,
you
wanted
to
become
a
wife
like
that.
So,
people
have
forgotten
this
and
they
are
just
bashing
Bollywood.
So,
for
me
I
would
say
there
has
been
a
big
change,
and
even
though
OTT
is
doing
great,
people
have
forgotten
the
fun
to
go
in
a
theatre,
sit
with
a
family,
and
have
popcorn.
OTT
is
an
individual
watching," she
added.
Last
year,
Tanishaa
was
also
seen
in
the
dance
reality
show
Jhalak
Dikhhla
Jaa
11
in
which
she
impressed
the
judges
with
her
dance
moves.
Story first published: Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 19:12 [IST]