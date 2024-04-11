Top 5 Celeb-Approved Eid 2024 Fits: From Sara To Kareena, Here Are Drool-worthy Picks To Spark Your Style Game

Top 5 Celeb-Approved Eid Outfits: Chand Mubarak! From delectable sweets to traditional attire, Eid infuses our lives with vibrant hues and tantalizes our taste buds with its irresistible dishes. Yet, what truly captivates our gaze are the stunning outfits adorning celebrities. As you celebrate Eid with your loved ones, let us take a look at some celeb-approved outfits that is creating the sensation on the internet. here are the top fashion picks for Eid 2024 from B-town that serve as a wellspring of inspiration.

Hina Khan Brags Being Highest Paid Actress In Indian TV, Know YRKKH Actress' Net Worth & More

1. SARA ALI KHAN'S ZARIDAAR SUIT

Sara Ali Khan wished her fans "Chand Mubarak" in the most dreamy way by uploading the photo of chand. She then stunned everyone with her look, wearing a pink zaridaar kurta with dupatta and golden churidaar pants. Givng away the heavy look, she accessorized her outfit with golden jutti and contrast jewelry.

2. KUBRA KHAN'S SUBTLE YET BEAUTIFUL ATTIRE

Actress Kubra Khan wished her fans Happy Eid as she donned in pastel color sharara. The pista color outfit dazzled with hot pink gota patti on it. The pastel pink coor dupatta and jutti became the cherry on top. You can try this outfit as it adds festive vibes yet keeps things subtle in it's own way.

Cannes 2024: From Hina Khan to Gautam Gulati, These TV Actors Became Red Carpet Royalty

3. ALI BHATT'S GLAMOROUS LOOK

For a night outing where you would want to celeberate Eid making everyone turn their heads around with your glittery outfit, then you can try Alia Bhatt's golden lehnga. She kept her makeup simple and added simialr colored accessories with it, but you choose to opt out the jewerly. Alia elegantly covered her deep V-neck blouse with heavy dupatta.

4. KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN'S HIGH SLIT DRESS

If you want to add glamor to the party then definitely try Kareena Kapoor Khan's golden dress. She wore a heavily embroided golden dress, layering it with similar design long coat. The actress accessroized her attire with heavy jewelry, but you can opt this out. Wearing a pointed heels, she kept a similar colored handbag with herself.

5. DEEPIKA PADUKON'S SUBTLE KURTA

If you want to keep things subtle this Eid, then try Deepika Padukone's inspired kurta set. She wore a pink and white poka dotted loose kurta with golden duppatta and flared pants. Accessorizing the simple kurta set with heavy earrings, you can also maintain the balance.