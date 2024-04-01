Toxic Cast Update: Makers Of Yash Starrer Ropes In Kareena & Kiara; Here's Who Else Will Join

Kareena
Kapoor
Khan
&
Kiara
Advani
Confirmed
For
Toxic:
After
rocking
with
the
galmorous
look
in
Crew,
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan
is
poised
to
showcase
her
talent
in
Geetu
Mohandas's
upcoming
film
Toxic.
Reports
have
confirmed
that
Kareena
Kapoor
and
Kiara
Advani
will
be
the
lead
female
actresses
of
Toxic.
The
movie
is
set
to
feature
three
prominent
ladies
in
the
lead
role.
While
two
actresses
have
already
been
confirmed,
the
third
is
yet
to
be
announced.
Now
that
Kareena
and
Kiara
have
secured
their
spot,
speculation
arises
about
who
the
third
actress
might
be.
KAREENA
KAPOOR
KHAN
TO
MAKE
DEBUT
IN
SOUTH
WITH
TOXIC
Toxic
has
been
making
headlines
recently,
especially
after
the
confirmation
of
KGF
actor
Yash
in
the
lead
role.
Now,
with
Pinkvilla
exclusively
revealing
that
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan
has
also
been
cast
in
the
movie,
fans
are
eagerly
anticipating
her
debut
in
a
South
Indian
film.
According
to
reports,
Kareena
will
portray
the
role
of
Yash's
sister
in
the
movie.
WILL
SHRUTI
HAASAN
ALSO
BE
FEATURED
IN
YASH
STARRER
TOXIC?
Now
that
it's
confirmed
there
are
three
actresses
in
lead
roles
and
Kareena
and
Kiara
have
been
confirmed,
fans
are
wondering
who
will
be
the
third
joining
the
team.
Rumors
suggest
that
Shruti
Haasan
is
in
talks
with
the
directors
for
the
upcoming
movie.
Considering
the
actress-singer
has
sung
the
theme
song
of
the
movie,
there's
a
high
chance
she'll
secure
one
of
the
roles.
The
official
announcement
regarding
the
actresses
featured
in
Toxic
is
yet
to
be
made.
With
Yash
in
the
lead,
Toxic
will
revolve
around
a
drug
cartel
operating
from
the
coastal
areas
of
Goa.
Titled
Toxic:
A
Fairy
Tale
for
Grown-ups,
the
movie
is
set
to
hit
the
theaters
on
April
10,
2025.
The
mvoie
is
produced
by
Venkat
K
Narayana
and
Yash
under
the
banners
of
KVN
Productions
and
Monster
Mind
Creations.