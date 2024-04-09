Twitter Slams Kangana Ranaut For ‘Lying’ About Her Beef Consumption Digging Out An Old Contrary Posts

Kangana
Ranaut
has
been
the
controversial
queen
of
Bollywood.
Apart
from
her
movies,
the
actress
manages
to
stay
in
the
headlines
for
one
or
other
reason.
Recently,
Kangana
Ranaut
addresses
the
rumour
of
her
consuming
beef
that
Twitter
didn't
take
well.
Kangana
Ranaut
Slammed
For
'Lying'
About
Beef
Consumption
In
a
post,
Kangana
clarified
the
'shameful'
rumours
about
her
eating
beef
and
wrote,
"I
don't
consume
beef
or
any
other
kind
of
red
meat,
it
is
shameful
that
completely
baseless
rumours
are
being
spread
about
me,
I
have
been
advocating
and
promoting
yogic
and
Ayurvedic
way
of
life
for
decades
now
such
tactics
won't
work
to
tarnish
my
image.
My
people
know
me
and
they
know
that
I
am
a
proud
Hindu
and
nothing
can
ever
mislead
them,
Jai
Shri
Ram."
I
don’t
consume
beef
or
any
other
kind
of
red
meat,
it
is
shameful
that
completely
baseless
rumours
are
being
spread
about
me,
I
have
been
advocating
and
promoting
yogic
and
Ayurvedic
way
of
life
for
decades
now
such
tactics
won’t
work
to
tarnish
my
image.
My
people
know
me
and…
However,
Twitter
dug
out
an
old
contrary
post
from
Kangana's
official
team
where
it
was
said,
"There
is
nothing
wrong
with
eating
beef
or
eating
any
other
meat.
It's
not
about
religion!
It's
not
a
hidden
fact
that
Kangana
turned
vegetarian
8
years
ago
and
chose
to
be
a
yogi.
She
still
doesn't
believe
in
just
one
religion.
On
the
contrary,
her
brother
eats
meat." One
user
wrote,
"You
are
lying!!
You
do
eat
it,
here
is
the
proof!!"
Another
user
wrote,
"Liar!
Explain
how
you
were
openly
supporting
beef
few
years
ago.
Beef
eaters
&
supporters
should
stay
away
from
the
sacred
land
of
Himachal.
No
matter
what,
the
people
of
Mandi
will
defeat
you
with
over
a
lakh
votes."
Liar!
Explain
how
you
were
openly
supporting
beef
few
years
ago
👇
Beef
eaters
&
supporters
should
stay
away
from
the
sacred
land
of
Himachal.
One
of
the
users
also
shared
a
screenshot
of
Kangana
Ranaut's
story
from
November,
2023
where
she
posted
about
'dangerously
spicy
squid
curry," by
her
producer
sir.
The
user
wrote
sharing
the
tweet,
"Photos
discovered
by
@DeepTake
Apart
from
ayurvedic
life
you
live
nice
dual
life..."
Another
user
wrote,
"Ye
le
bhai
red
meat," sharing
a
screenshot
of
Kangana's
old
post,
where
she
wrote
sharing
a
picture
of
laal
maas,
"Rajasthan
is
like
a
lover
to
me,
treats
me
like
a
queen,
and
eating
Rajasthani
meal
is
like
a
date.
Bajra
roti,
desi
ghee,
and
Laal
Maas,
blending
in
my
mouth
is
what
I
call
making
love."
Kangana
is
currently
gearing
up
for
the
upcoming
Lok
Sabha
Election
for
which
she
is
contesting
from
Mandi
constituency
of
Himachal
Pradesh.
She
will
be
next
seen
in
Emergency,
a
political
drama,
based
on
the
life
of
former
prime
minister
Indira
Gandhi.
Story first published: Tuesday, April 9, 2024, 12:45 [IST]