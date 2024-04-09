Twitter Slams Kangana Ranaut For ‘Lying’ About Her Beef Consumption Digging Out An Old Contrary Posts

Photo Credit: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut has been the controversial queen of Bollywood. Apart from her movies, the actress manages to stay in the headlines for one or other reason. Recently, Kangana Ranaut addresses the rumour of her consuming beef that Twitter didn't take well.

Kangana Ranaut Slammed For 'Lying' About Beef Consumption

In a post, Kangana clarified the 'shameful' rumours about her eating beef and wrote, "I don't consume beef or any other kind of red meat, it is shameful that completely baseless rumours are being spread about me, I have been advocating and promoting yogic and Ayurvedic way of life for decades now such tactics won't work to tarnish my image. My people know me and they know that I am a proud Hindu and nothing can ever mislead them, Jai Shri Ram."

I don’t consume beef or any other kind of red meat, it is shameful that completely baseless rumours are being spread about me, I have been advocating and promoting yogic and Ayurvedic way of life for decades now such tactics won’t work to tarnish my image. My people know me and… — Kangana Ranaut (Modi Ka Parivar) (@KanganaTeam) April 8, 2024

However, Twitter dug out an old contrary post from Kangana's official team where it was said, "There is nothing wrong with eating beef or eating any other meat. It's not about religion! It's not a hidden fact that Kangana turned vegetarian 8 years ago and chose to be a yogi. She still doesn't believe in just one religion. On the contrary, her brother eats meat." One user wrote, "You are lying!! You do eat it, here is the proof!!"

You are lying!! You do eat it, here is the proof!! pic.twitter.com/g2OmLYxHke — Bharat RM (@bloggingpanda87) April 8, 2024

Another user wrote, "Liar! Explain how you were openly supporting beef few years ago. Beef eaters & supporters should stay away from the sacred land of Himachal. No matter what, the people of Mandi will defeat you with over a lakh votes."

Liar! Explain how you were openly supporting beef few years ago 👇



Beef eaters & supporters should stay away from the sacred land of Himachal.



No matter what, the people of Mandi will defeat you with over a lakh votes.#KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/JsFKPlb79e — Ankit Mayank (@mr_mayank) April 8, 2024

One wrote, "The holy cow...Kabhi mummy, kabhi yummy."

One of the users also shared a screenshot of Kangana Ranaut's story from November, 2023 where she posted about 'dangerously spicy squid curry," by her producer sir. The user wrote sharing the tweet, "Photos discovered by @DeepTake

Apart from ayurvedic life you live nice dual life..."

Photos discovered by @DeepTake

Apart from ayurvedic life you live nice dual life... 🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/BnT6cKaM3B — Archer (@poserarcher) April 8, 2024

Another user wrote, "Ye le bhai red meat," sharing a screenshot of Kangana's old post, where she wrote sharing a picture of laal maas, "Rajasthan is like a lover to me, treats me like a queen, and eating Rajasthani meal is like a date. Bajra roti, desi ghee, and Laal Maas, blending in my mouth is what I call making love."

Ye le bhai red meat 👍 pic.twitter.com/sVKjJsqc8D — Archer (@poserarcher) April 8, 2024

More About Kangana Ranaut's Upcoming Work

Kangana is currently gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha Election for which she is contesting from Mandi constituency of Himachal Pradesh. She will be next seen in Emergency, a political drama, based on the life of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.