Netizens Hail The First Song Vande Veeram From Adah Sharma's Bastar The Naxal Story

The
public's
conversation
about
"Bastar:
The
Naxal
Story," starring
Adah
Sharma,
Sudipto
Sen,
and
Vipul
Amrutlal
Shah,
has
intensified
with
the
release
of
the
film's
provocative
and
hard-hitting
trailer.
A
peek
of
the
harsh
and
unvarnished
reality
that
the
filmmakers
plan
to
portray
in
the
movie
may
be
seen
in
the
trailer,
but
the
song
Vande
Veeram
which
was
released
recently
has
also
generated
a
huge
buzz
at
every
corner.
The
first
and
most
potent
song,
"Vande
Veeram," sung
by
Javed
Ali,
has
become
an
enormous
hit
everywhere
and
has
struck
the
appropriate
note.
The
song
gives
people
a
strong
sense
of
patriotism
and
exposes
them
to
a
more
graphic
and
unsettling
aspect
of
the
movie.
Ever
since
its
release,
the
netizens
have
been
raving
about
the
song.
Here
let's
have
a
look
at
the
responses
from
the
netizens
which
proves
the
huge
success
of
the
song
Sharing
a
glimpse
of
the
song,
a
netizen
wrote,
"Heartfelt
condolences
to
the
families
of
the
CRPF
jawans
as
#VandeVeeram
depicts
their
unwavering
courage
in
#Bastar.
#BastarTheNaxalStory"
Sharing
the
song,
another
netizen
wrote,
"#VandeVeeram
(Song)
from
the
film
#Bastar
to
be
release
on
coming
Friday
15th
March
2024.
#AdahSharma
#IndiraTiwari
#VipulAmrutlalShah
from
the
Brave
Story
Tellers
of
"The
Kerala
Story" Shri
#SudiptoSen
@sudiptoSENtlm"
A
social
media
user
called
the
song
as
soul-stirring
and
said,
"Discover
the
soul-stirring
tale
of
Bastar
through
'Vande
Veeram'
Song
out
tomorrow.
Bastar:
The
Naxal
Story
arriving
in
theatres
on
15th
March
2024
#VipulAmrutlalShah
#SudiptoSen
#AashinAShah
Bishakh
Jyoti
Javed
Ali
#SunshinePictures
#Bastar
#VandeVeeram
#BastarTheNaxalStory"
Another
social
media
user
highly
praised
the
song
and
wrote,
"Nothing
could
be
greater
than
the
nation
and
love
for
it
and
the
first
song
#VandeVeeram
sets
the
mood
perfectly
for
the
love
towards
the
country.
#BastarTheNaxalStory
releasing
in
cinemas
this
Friday,
15th
March
2024.
#VipulAmrutlalShah"
A
netizen
compared
the
real-life
visuals
with
the
on-screen
visuals
and
wrote,
"Bastar's
struggle
against
Naxalism
is
a
story
of
resilience
and
determination.
Let's
amplify
their
voices
and
stand
in
solidarity
with
#VandeVeeram
#Bastar
#StrengthOfBastar"
The
song
has
left
a
huge
impact
at
everywhere.
Despite
being
bold
and
courageous,
it
also
promises
an
emotionally
driven
content
that
will
leave
everyone's
eyes
teary.
The
makers
launched
the
song
yesterday
in
an
event
which
was
graced
by
the
police
officers
and
also
the
families
of
Jawans.
At
the
launch
event,
the
makers
also
honor
the
real-life
heroes,
the
cops,
and
Jawans
who
protect
the
nation.
Produced
by
Vipul
Amrutlal
Shah's
Sunshine
Pictures
and
co-produced
by
Aashin
A.
Shah,
'Bastar:
The
Naxal
Story'
is
directed
by
Sudipto
Sen
and
will
have
Adah
Sharma
in
the
lead.
The
film
will
be
released
on
March
15,
2024,
in
cinemas
worldwide.