Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal Baby Shower: Inside Pics REVEALED! Take A Look At Glamorous Ceremony

Varun
Dhawan
&
Natasha
Dalal
Baby
Shower:
Varun
Dhawan's
wife
Natasha
Dalal
is
pregnant
with
first
child
and
the
couple
are
soon
to
be
become
parents.
Ahead
of
the
delivery,
a
beautiful
baby
shower
ceremony
was
organized
on
April
21,
Sunday.
Now
that
the
inside
pics
of
the
baby
shower
is
out,
from
what
Natasha
and
Varun
was
wearing
to
who
baked
the
cake,
everything
is
revealed.
Besides
other
celebrities,
fashionistas,
and
filmmakers,
Shahid
Kapoor's
wife
Mira
Rajput
also
attended
the
ceremony.
She
recently
shared
a
snap
on
social
media,
revealing
how
the
cake
looked.
Let
us
explore
everything
about
the
ceremony
in
details.
A
Varun
and
Natasha's
fan
club
page
shared
few
snaps
of
their
bridal;
shower,
revealing
the
inside
look.
Natasha
was
seen
donning
the
cute
off-shoulder
baby
pink
colored
maxi
dress.
Accessorizing
it
with
necklace
and
flat
slip-ons,
Natasha
held
her
baby
bump
while
posing
for
the
photo.
Varun,
on
the
other
hand,
sported
a
casual
look
with
blue
colored
open
shirt.
Mira
Rajput
shared
on
her
Instagram
story
the
snap
of
the
cake.
Cream
colored
floral
cake
had
pink
and
blue
colored
flowers
on
it.
Moreover,
the
top
of
the
cake
donned
a
cute
little
white
color
teddy
bear
whith
pink
bow
and
pink
flowers
on
it.
The
cake
had
written
on
it
"Congratulations
Nats
&
VD."