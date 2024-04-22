Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal Baby Shower: Inside Pics REVEALED! Take A Look At Glamorous Ceremony

Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal Baby Shower: Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal is pregnant with first child and the couple are soon to be become parents. Ahead of the delivery, a beautiful baby shower ceremony was organized on April 21, Sunday. Now that the inside pics of the baby shower is out, from what Natasha and Varun was wearing to who baked the cake, everything is revealed. Besides other celebrities, fashionistas, and filmmakers, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput also attended the ceremony. She recently shared a snap on social media, revealing how the cake looked. Let us explore everything about the ceremony in details.

VARUN DHAWAN & NATASHA DALAL'S BABY SHOWER

A Varun and Natasha's fan club page shared few snaps of their bridal; shower, revealing the inside look. Natasha was seen donning the cute off-shoulder baby pink colored maxi dress. Accessorizing it with necklace and flat slip-ons, Natasha held her baby bump while posing for the photo. Varun, on the other hand, sported a casual look with blue colored open shirt.

Mira Rajput shared on her Instagram story the snap of the cake. Cream colored floral cake had pink and blue colored flowers on it. Moreover, the top of the cake donned a cute little white color teddy bear whith pink bow and pink flowers on it. The cake had written on it "Congratulations Nats & VD."

The decoration had subtle colors in it. There were flowers all over and a big card saying, "Welcome To Natasha & Varun Baby Shower."